Biden Goes Off-Script and Admits Real Reason Why He’s Allowing Illegals to Invade US During Interview with Spanish-Language Radio Station (AUDIO)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Joe Biden went off-script during an interview with a Spanish-language radio station and admitted the real reason why he’s allowing millions of illegal aliens to invade the US.

An estimated 11 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have entered the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

Hundreds of thousands of illegals are pouring over the border every month.

Biden slipped and admitted the influx of illegals = new Democrat voters.

“It’s even a bigger influx now in terms of Hispanic voters! Err, Hispanic citizens,” Biden said.

AUDIO:

“Hispanic community’s part of the future of America! 28 out of every 100 students in school speak Spanish — 28!” Biden exclaimed.

AUDIO:

Thanks for sharing!
