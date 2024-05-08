Biden Goes Off-Script and Admits Real Reason Why He’s Allowing Illegals to Invade US During Interview with Spanish-Language Radio Station (AUDIO)

Joe Biden went off-script during an interview with a Spanish-language radio station and admitted the real reason why he’s allowing millions of illegal aliens to invade the US.

An estimated 11 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have entered the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

Hundreds of thousands of illegals are pouring over the border every month.

Biden slipped and admitted the influx of illegals = new Democrat voters.

“It’s even a bigger influx now in terms of Hispanic voters! Err, Hispanic citizens,” Biden said.

“Hispanic community’s part of the future of America! 28 out of every 100 students in school speak Spanish — 28!” Biden exclaimed.

