Biden FBI issues terror alert warning of Islamic attack on U.S. ‘Pride Month’ events without mentioning Islam

Guest post by Leo Hohmann – republished with permission

The FBI and Homeland Security have issued an alert warning that Gay Pride events scheduled for cities throughout the U.S. during June “Pride Month” may be targeted by ISIS and other Islamic terrorist organizations.

Of course, our woke federal law-enforcement agencies never utter the word Islamic, Islamic State, or Muslim.

Here’s what they said in a release issued this week:

“Foreign terrorist organizations or supporters may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month.”

The warning explained that so-called foreign terrorist organizations, or FTOs, will make efforts to “commit or inspire violence against holiday celebrations, including Pride celebrations or LGBTQIA+-related venues, are compounded by the current heightened threat environment in the United States and other Western countries.”

The statement goes on to read:

“FTOs and their supporters have previously promoted anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric and targeted LGBTQIA+ related events or venues for attacks.”

English-language ISIS messaging reportedly featured an article in February 2023 calling for “followers to conduct attacks on unidentified soft targets, although the attacks and targets were not specific to LGBTQIA+ venues.”

It’s also significant that June 12, 2024, is the eighth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. After the shooting that killed 49 and wounded 53, the FBI alert says “pro-ISIS messaging praised this attack as one of the high-profile attacks in Western countries, and FTO supporters celebrated it.”

The alert also noted a June 2023 attempted attack on a Pride parade in Vienna, Austria, by three alleged ISIS sympathizers using knives and a vehicle.

The number of people on the terror watch list attempting to enter the country illegally has skyrocketed under Biden’s term, along with the number of unvetted refugees being admitted from Islamic countries.

So, the current U.S. government policy appears to be one of encouraging Islamic terrorists to enter the country on the one hand, while labeling Americans who oppose them as xenophobic and Islamophobic, then on the other hand warning of impending attacks by these same Islamic terrorists they have allowed in and protected from being called out as dangerous. The fact that these “foreign terrorists” are also Islamic terrorists is never mentioned in the FBI alerts.

Classic Hegelian dialectic. Create the problem, then offer the solution, which always furthers the interests of the national-security digital surveillance states.

