Biden VERY Confused Tonight During Remarks at APAICS 30th Annual Gala (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Tuesday evening delivered remarks at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies’ 30th Annual Gala in DC.

As usual, Biden’s speech was a disaster. He incoherently slurred through his brief remarks.

“They wanna undo what they finally got done — and then what we finally got done.. to make up for it. They wanted… they want to give power back to big pharma,” Biden said in an attempt to trash Republicans.

WATCH:

Biden is VERY CONFUSED tonight pic.twitter.com/0nooPxRX41 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2024

Biden trashed Trump and falsely claimed the former president told Americans to inject themselves with bleach during the Covid pandemic.

“Look, I’ll never forget him lying about the pandemic, telling Americans to inject bleach into their skin,” Biden said. “I wonder if he did it?”

“Might explain some things,” Biden said.

This is a lie. Trump never told people to inject themselves with bleach.

President Trump in an April 2020 presser was referring to discussions of testing ultraviolet light on patients and possibly using the light inside the body. “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it [the virus] out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, cause you see it gets in the lungs.”

After mumbling through his speech, Joe Biden pretended to jump as he shuffled off stage.

Notice Biden’s stiffened gait as he exits the stage. He can barely walk.

WATCH: