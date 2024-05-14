BIDEN BORDER BLOODBATH: Illegal Alien From El Salvador Murders West Virginia Woman by Lighting Her on Fire

Joe Biden’s America.

An illegal alien from El Salvador who entered the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation was arrested in the murder of a 33-year-old West Virginia woman.

David Antonio Calderon, 46, was arrested in Virginia after authorities found an unidentified woman on a burning couch in a field in Martinsburg.

“Early findings from the state Medical Examiner’s Office point to burn injuries as the likely cause of death.” West Virginia News reported.

According to police, Calderon, who went by the nickname “Amigo,” also attacked two homeless people with a baseball bat in April.

“Two days after the woman’s body was found, Calderon was stopped by police in his vehicle in Frederick County and arrested on the malicious assault warrants. Calderon, who goes by the nickname “Amigo,” allegedly attacked two homeless people with a baseball bat behind a Walmart in Charles Town, West Virginia, according to court documents. The two victims suffered serious injuries and were transported to Winchester Medical Center where they were determined to have sustained broken bones and concussions.” The Winchester Star reported.

Calderon was denied asylum in Canada in 2023 and turned over to US Customs and Border Protection agents. Border Patrol released Calderon and he went on to murder an innocent American.

Calderon is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Virginia as he awaits extradition to West Virginia.