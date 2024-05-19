Biden Bails on Ceremony at Morehouse College After Receiving Honorary Doctorate Degree (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Sunday morning delivered the 2024 Morehouse College commencement address in Atlanta, Georgia.

Biden, a lifelong racist who once told blacks they “ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him, was given an honorary doctorate degree from the private historically black men’s liberal arts college.

“Congratulations, Dr. Joseph Biden,” Morehouse President David Thomas said.

Joe Biden shamelessly pandered to the black Morehouse College graduates.

“I got more Morehouse men in the White House telling me what to do than I know what to do! You all think I’m kidding, don’t you?” Biden said.

After incoherently slurring through his remarks, Joe Biden bailed on the rest of the ceremony.

Biden abruptly left the ceremony so he could hop on Air Force One and travel to Detroit to continue his pandering tour.

