Biden Administration Admits They Are Withholding Information from Israel on the Location of Hamas Leaders in Hidden Tunnels – Maria Bartiromo Goes Off! (VIDEO)

Senator Mike Lee joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

During their discussion Maria Bartiromo brought up Joe Biden’s latest moves against Israel.

Maria Bartiromo: Senator, let me just look at this one story. I’ve got to get your take from the Washington Post. The Washington Post apparently got this leak from, I assume, the Biden administration, but it says that the administration is working urgently to stave off a full-scale Israeli invasion of Raafa, and they claim that they will give Israel valuable… quote, unquote, “Valuable assistance, if it holds back, including the US will share sensitive intelligence to Israel to help the Israeli military pinpoint the location of the Hamas leaders to find them in hidden tunnels.” In other words, the Washington Post is writing that the United States will share information about where the terrorists are with Israel if they don’t go into Ra’afa. Are you kidding me? In other words, the US knows where the terrorists are. They’re not going to share the information with Israel unless Israel to go into Rafa. This story is outrageous in the Washington Post.

This comes after Joe Biden announced last week that he was holding military aid from Israel.

Now Joe Biden is withholding from Israel valuable information on the location of Hamas leaders in the terror group’s hidden tunnels.

Again, Hamas is still holding over 130 Jewish hostages including Americans.

Maria Bartiromo erupted on Biden’s latest actions against US ally Israel.