Barron Trump to Make His Political Debut, Will Serve as Florida Delegate at RNC

Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron will make his political debut at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July at the mere age of 18.

According to a Trump campaign spokesperson, Barron is “very interested” in American politics and will serve as a delegate for Florida at the convention set to take place in Milwaukee.

Politico reported:

Barron Trump hasn’t graduated high school yet. But he’s already headed into the political big leagues. The Republican Party of Florida on Wednesday night picked the 18-year-old youngest son of former President Donald Trump as one of the state’s at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention, per a copy of the results viewed by POLITICO.

The state party also selected other Trump children as delegates, including Eric Trump as its delegation chair — meaning he’ll place his father’s name in for the nomination — and Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Boulos, formerly Trump, and her husband Michael Boulos as other at-large delegates.

The revelation led to interest and speculation across social media.

As the only child of Trump and Melania, Barron first appeared on the scene back in 2016 when he stood by his father as he devliered his victory speech.

Fast forward to 2024 and Barron is now 6 ft 7 inches tall and legally an adult. He will graduate the Oxbridge Academy school in suburban West Palm Beach next week. Last week, his father was granted permission from the court in New York to attend the ceremony after initially revealing that he would not be allowed to do so.

