Barron Trump to Make His Political Debut, Will Serve as Florida Delegate at RNC

Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron will make his political debut at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July at the mere age of 18.

According to a Trump campaign spokesperson, Barron is “very interested” in American politics and will serve as a delegate for Florida at the convention set to take place in Milwaukee.

Politico reported:

Barron Trump hasn’t graduated high school yet. But he’s already headed into the political big leagues. The Republican Party of Florida on Wednesday night picked the 18-year-old youngest son of former President Donald Trump as one of the state’s at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention, per a copy of the results viewed by POLITICO. The state party also selected other Trump children as delegates, including Eric Trump as its delegation chair — meaning he’ll place his father’s name in for the nomination — and Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Boulos, formerly Trump, and her husband Michael Boulos as other at-large delegates.

The revelation led to interest and speculation across social media.

Congratulations to Barron Trump—likely the youngest delegate to this year’s Republican National Convention. https://t.co/x5o2N5zDnZ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 9, 2024

Barron Trump is stepping into the political arena after graduating from high school. I think he should wait until after college.

What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/DNJemWWhCp — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 9, 2024

BARRON TRUMP EYES POLITICAL FUTURE 18-year-old Barron Trump is beginning to carve his own path in the political landscape. According to insiders, Barron has expressed a big interest in politics, and has hosted key conservative figures at Mar-a-Lago, such as Patrick Bet-David… pic.twitter.com/RqvZ1uIflw — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 9, 2024

As the only child of Trump and Melania, Barron first appeared on the scene back in 2016 when he stood by his father as he devliered his victory speech.

Fast forward to 2024 and Barron is now 6 ft 7 inches tall and legally an adult. He will graduate the Oxbridge Academy school in suburban West Palm Beach next week. Last week, his father was granted permission from the court in New York to attend the ceremony after initially revealing that he would not be allowed to do so.