Barefoot Britney Spears Escorted by Emergency Services Outside Hollywood Hotel — Clad in Underwear and Wrapped in a Blanket with Pillow in Hand

Pop icon Britney Spears was seen being escorted by emergency services outside the luxurious Montrose Hollywood Hotel in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Wearing only her underwear and wrapped in a blanket, the “Toxic” singer clutched a pillow tightly as she walked barefoot alongside paramedics, police officers, and her reported ex-boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz.

Eyewitnesses reported that Spears appeared disoriented but was compliant with the emergency personnel guiding her to an awaiting ambulance.

According to Daily Mail, a fight had allegedly broken out between Spears and Soliz, leading to the involvement of emergency services.

Paramedics were called to the hotel after a woman matching Spears’ description was said to be “harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.”

However, when police arrived, they found no signs of trouble. Despite this, Spears appeared agitated and visibly upset as she left the hotel.

LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey told DailyMail.com: ‘Emergency services received a call at 12.42am with reports of an adult female injured. ‘At 1am an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no-one was transported. Services left the scene at 1.17am. The police department were not called.’ TMZ reports Spears arrived at the hotel late Wednesday night – with police called after a ‘disturbance’ with a woman matching the singer’s description reportedly ‘harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.’ The pair then returned to their room around 11pm where they ‘partied and drank.’ They are said to have got into a ‘huge physical altercation in which Spears ‘may have hurt her leg.’ It was claimed Spears was ‘screaming and out of control in the hallway of her suite’ with and ‘several guests’ thinking she was having a mental breakdown, so paramedics were called. Spears did not get into an ambulance and is said to have left with her security and without Soliz.

The troubling scene drew immediate comparisons to Spears’ well-documented mental health struggles in the past, including her highly publicized breakdown in 2008.

That incident led to the singer being placed under a conservatorship, which was only terminated in 2021 after 13 years.

In the aftermath of the hotel incident, Spears took to Instagram to address the situation, claiming the news was “fake” and that the photographs were of “body doubles.” She also alleged that paramedics had “showed up at [her] door illegally” and that she felt “completely harassed.”

Spears wrote:

Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! I need a new toothbrush right now. PS … I need an espresso!!! PSS …Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy … shit!!! I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace

This latest incident has once again raised concerns about Spears’ well-being, with some close to the singer reportedly claiming she is “completely dysfunctional” and in a worse mental and financial state than when she was under conservatorship.