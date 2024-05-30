BACKYARD ALIENS: Crime Scene Analyst Says ‘Two Beings with Cloaking Devices’ Are Visible in Las Vegas Video

May the 1st was NOT an ordinary night in Las Vegas.

At a family house, people noticed an unexplainable streak of light that raced across the sky, a phenomenon that was also captured on Las Vegas police bodycams.

After that, the family saw strange creatures in their backyard, and even recorded video of the encounter.

Hallucination? Fantasy? A hoax? According to a veteran crime scene reconstruction analyst, a true story.

Scott Roder, who has testified as an expert in some of the most highly publicized criminal cases in the world, analyzed the video, and says that the images show at least two ‘beings’ using some sort of “cloaking device”.

The exért came to this conclusion after breaking down the video of the reported alien sighting in Las Vegas frame by frame.

New York Post reported:

“In one second of real time, there are 30 frames that show a ‘head with smoke around it’, which Roder called ‘some sort of cloaking device’, moving into the top right corner of the video and peering over the fence.

‘I applied the same principles that I would apply to any kind of homicide investigation’, said Roder, who testified in cases like Oscar Pistorious’ murder trial. ‘At this particular time, with what we’ve seen here, is proof of a couple of things. That these entities… are real. They’re there. This is not fake. This is not a fraud’.”

21 other people, situated across eastern California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, reported seeing the same glowing green light, according to the American Meteor Society.

“Shortly thereafter, Angel Kenmore called 911 and told the dispatcher that he saw a ‘tall, skinny alien creature with greenish color’, about 8 to 10 feet tall, hiding behind their forklift in the backyard.”

The camera catches only a glimpse of the backyard, and it’s nearly impossible to spot anything with the naked eye.

“Not only does Roder point out what he believes is the ‘creature’ Kenmore describes, but there’s a second ‘visual anomaly’ that moves into the right-hand corner of the video

Roder said that he came to his conclusion after looking at the totality of the evidence, from the light in the sky, the police response and the bodycam images, as well as the way in which the ‘visual anomalies’ move.

Roder knows there are many people who won’t believe his analysis, so he opened it up to ‘peer review’.

You can check here the complete story told by a family member.