BACKFIRE: Trump’s Approval Rating Goes UP in New Poll Following Guilty Verdict

Trump’s approval rating has gone up following his sham guilty verdict in New York, according to a new poll.

It just goes to show that the vast majority of Americans know what the trial was all about and disapprove of the Democrats’ fascist tactics.

More backfire is coming, but this is a good start.

Townhall reports:

Support for Trump Skyrockets In New Poll Following Conviction If the Democratic Party thought convicting former President Donald Trump was going to make his millions of supporters abandon him, they better think twice. In fact, he got a six-point jump in approval after being found guilty of 34 counts for falsifying business records. According to a poll conducted by the Daily Mail and J.L. Partners, 22 percent of voters now view Trump more favorably, while only 16 percent view him more negatively. The poll was taken just hours after 12 jurors convicted Trump in an unprecedented and politically-motivated move. The poll also found a four-point net positive impact for Trump among independent voters— who can ultimately decide the outcome of the November election.

The guy who managed the poll commented:

“Our snap poll of a representative sample of likely voters shows that for most Americans the trial has not changed their deep-set views of Trump,” he said. “But amongst those who are open to changing their mind, people feel more positive by a margin of 6 points. That is outside of the margin of the error of the poll and we are saying that is significant.” “It extends to Independent voters too. Look at the explanations and it is clear why: people feel it was a politically motivated trial and view Trump as a ‘fighter’ against what they see as injustice,” Johnson continued.

This is fantastic.

BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump gets a six-point bump in approval after being found guilty on 34 counts, according to a Daily Mail poll. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 31, 2024

Donald Trump gets a SIX-POINT bump in approval after being found guilty on 34 counts according to snap Daily Mail poll: 'I think it was a waste of taxpayer money' https://t.co/UvwpQbAB7C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2024

Donald Trump gets a SIX-POINT bump in approval after being found guilty on 34 counts according to snap Daily Mail poll: 'I think it was a waste of taxpayer money' https://t.co/5ZhPYys8D3 pic.twitter.com/Dt3BOaFfcu — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 31, 2024

Democrats are going to regret doing this to Trump and the country.