AWKWARD: KKK-Blackface Ralph Northam to Headline Biden Campaign Office Opening in Virginia Beach – Then This One Old Tweet From Biden Surfaces

This is awkward.

KKK-blackface Ralph Northam will headline a Biden-Harris campaign office opening in Virginia Beach on Sunday.

It is very telling that Joe Biden chose former Virginia Governor Ralph ‘blackface’ Northam to be the face of his campaign in Virginia.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam is headlining the Biden/Harris campaign office opening in Virginia Beach on Sunday — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) May 17, 2024

Recall that in 2019, a picture from then-Democrat Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook from 1984 surfaced showing two men, one in a KKK hood and robe and one in ‘blackface’ on the same page as Northam.

Eastern Virginia Medical School allowed students to personally choose photos for their yearbook page, so Ralph Northam chose to put the racist photo of himself in the yearbook.

Although Ralph Northam admitted to being in the racist photo, he did not reveal if he was the one dressed in blackface or the KKK robe.

“With respect to the photograph on Governor Northam’s personal page, we could not conclusively determine the identity of either individual depicted in the photograph,” Officials from Eastern Virginia Medical School said in a report. “No individual that we interviewed has told us from personal knowledge that the Governor is in the Photograph, and no individual with knowledge has come forward to us to report that the Governor is in the photograph.”

As expected, Virginia Democrat leadership defended Ralph Northam’s racist yearbook photo.

However, Joe Biden called for Northam to resign in 2019.

“There is no place for racism in America. Governor Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately, Justin Fairfax is the leader Virginia needs now,” Biden said in 2019.

Now Northam is the face of the Biden campaign in Virginia.

What changed, Joe?