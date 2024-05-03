Awesome! Hordes of LSU Students Hijack Pro-Hamas Protest and Force Agitators to Retreat While Drowning Out Their Cries With Loud “USA! USA!” Chants (VIDEO)

The pro-Hamas agitators appear to have met their match in SEC country.

As Jim Hoft reported on Thursday, hundreds of Ole Miss students gathered at the Pro-Hamas camp and began singing the National Anthem while also chanting “We want Trump!”

Today, it was LSU’s turn to overturn the agitators. As WBRZ reported, protesters gathered on the campus of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge on Friday to air their grievances against Israel’s defensive actions against Hamas and to demand LSU disclose all of its financial ties to Israeli entities.

But footage quickly emerged showing hordes of students hijacking the pro-Hamas protest and overwhelming the agitators in short order.

There are more counter protesters than Palestine protesters. pic.twitter.com/HpvHueIVC1 — Mason Batts (@masonbattsLA) May 3, 2024

Watch the pro-America and pro-Israel patriots chase these terror apologists to a different part of the school campus while serenading them with “na na hey hey goodbye” chants and “warm up the bus!”

WATCH:

Pro – Hamas protesters are retreating from LSU! Victory from America. pic.twitter.com/9K1RRjza95 — Mason Batts (@masonbattsLA) May 3, 2024

The patriots followed the agitators until they stopped. The pro-America students soon exploded in extremely loud “USA! USA!” chants, drowning out the noise from the other side.

According to Mason Batts, a political consultant covering the protest, the patriots also started singing “The Star Spangled Banner” to drown out the agitators further.

The Star Spangled Banner drowning out the Protesters at LSU! pic.twitter.com/azswgJCjSp — Mason Batts (@masonbattsLA) May 3, 2024

The pro-America crowd continued to grow in massive numbers as time went on.

Crowd of Patriots is swelling to a massive size, dwarfing the protesters at LSU! pic.twitter.com/vZvGo931Vm — Mason Batts (@masonbattsLA) May 3, 2024

The protesters and counter-protesters did find common ground on one thing: Joe Biden. Like at Alabama, both sides briefly erupted in “F**k Joe Biden!” chants.

One student even asked the agitators if they were voting for Trump. They only responded with “F**k Joe Biden.”

Palestine and Patriots combine to say “FJB” pic.twitter.com/yXZKZRCjPc — Mason Batts (@masonbattsLA) May 3, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the individuals leading the pro-Hamas protests appear to be non-students. This begs the question of who is paying them to agitate.