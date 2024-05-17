As Americans Scramble to Protect Retirement Accounts With Physical Gold and Silver, A Faith-Based Company Shows Them How

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. Gateway Pundit benefits from purchases made through sponsored messages such as the one below.

Interest in physical gold and silver has been skyrocketing. So many Americans are moving retirement accounts to precious metals that some companies have had a hard time keeping up with demand.

Genesis Gold Group a faith-driven precious metals company, has been able to keep up with demand because their executives anticipated the surge even before the collapse of banks in the spring.

It isn’t just individuals who are making moves — central banks have been on a gold-buying spree for months. China and Russia have been moving toward gold and silver. Even U.S. states like Tennessee have made moves to allow their treasury to buy precious metals to back the state’s holdings.

Self-directed IRAs backed by physical precious metals have been the primary focus for Genesis Gold Group from the beginning. They only work with physical gold and silver because it can be stored on the customer’s behalf in a depository.

This isn’t “paper” or “virtual” gold or silver; Genesis Gold Group customers can physically see their precious metals at their convenience. And when it comes time to take a disbursement, they can convert to cash or have their precious metals shipped directly to their homes.

While other gold and silver companies have struggled to secure metals for their clients in a timely manner, Genesis Gold Group has leveraged their relationships to seamlessly keep the flow of wealth going into their customers’ depositories. By rolling over any of the various types of retirement accounts their customers currently have, Genesis Gold Group has simplified the process of securing the life’s savings of countless Americans.

Genesis Gold Group was given 5 stars by many reviewers on the Better Business Bureau website. Here is what some of them say:

“Genesis Gold Group has been very helpful to me as a first time customer. They were very patient with me and answered every question I had. The process of moving my funds from my former account to Genesis Gold Group was straightforward and easy. I highly recommend their services.” — Brian B. “Recently, I had two experiences with Genesis Gold Group and both were very easy transactions. My agent was very knowledgeable and informative about the products that I was interested in. I suggest that for anyone looking to move their retirement into tangible materials, Genesis Gold Group is the company to choose.” — Joyce R. “Genesis Gold Group is a wonderful company to do business with. The staff are knowledgeable, courteous, and patient. They know I’ve had many questions before, during, and even after opening my Self-Directed IRA and everyone has been very kind and open. Start your Gold IRA with Genesis Gold Group without reservation!” — Gerald C.

If you have wealth or retirement that you want to place into physical precious metals backing a self-directed IRA: