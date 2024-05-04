Army Reports 39-Year-Old Basic Trainee Dies After Exercise

The U.S. Army has reported a 39-year-old basic trainee died at Fort Jackson on Monday during an exercise.

In a statement, Fort Jackson officials reported that Veronica L. Wynn, 39, from Hurtsboro, Alabama, became unresponsive “during structured and disciplined pickup in the company area.”

Emergency personnel attempted to perform life-saving measures on Wynn and transported her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, in a statement, shared, “Today is an especially sad day for Team Jackson after the loss of one of our newest Soldiers. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones. We are providing comfort and assistance to her family and fellow trainees,”

A spokesperson for Fort Jackson shared that the exercise was the very first exercise on base, and the goal of the exercise is to focus on team building.