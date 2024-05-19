Apple’s Latest iOS 17.5 Update Coerces Millions of Americans into Downloading LGBTQ Propaganda with Mandatory Phone Update

Apple Inc. has once again sparked outrage with its latest iOS 17.5 update—this time by pushing LGBTQ-themed content onto its millions of users through a mandatory software update.

On Tuesday, the tech giant rolled out an update that introduced a new set of Pride Radiance wallpapers that many see as a coercive push of LGBTQ propaganda.

“This update introduces a new Pride Radiance wallpaper for the Lock Screen, Apple News enhancements, and other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone,” stated Apple’s update notes.

The move has been met with mixed reactions, with some users feeling that the inclusion of LGBTQ+ themed wallpapers is an unnecessary politicization of what should be a neutral tech update.

Twitter user Sid commented, “iOS 17.5 is out! Nothing new, just a new wallpaper pack for gay people which even they’ll refuse to use because of how bad it looks.”

Nothing new, just a new wallpaper pack for gay people which even they’ll refuse to use because of how bad it looks. pic.twitter.com/xYlBy3Qb0L — sid (@immasiddtweets) May 13, 2024

Tech Radar reported:

Continuing a yearly tradition, Apple has revealed this year’s Pride Collection celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. The 2024 set consists of two new wallpapers for iPhones and iPads plus a new watch face and wristband for the Apple Watch. Launching first on May 22 is the band which is called the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop. Apple states the color scheme was inspired by multiple pride flags. The pink, light blue, and white threads are meant to “represent transgender and nonbinary” people, while “black and brown symbolize Black, Hispanic, and Latin communities” plus groups who have been hurt by HIV/AIDS. Laser-etched on the lug are the words “PRIDE 2024”.

Adding to the controversy, the update has reportedly caused unexpected technical issues for many users. Shockingly, some have reported that photos they had permanently deleted years ago have suddenly reappeared on their devices.

