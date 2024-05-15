Anti-Israel Graduates Stand Up and SCREAM and CHANT “Shut It Down” During Washington University’s Commencement Ceremony – Drowning Out the Chancellor

Pro-Palestinian Washington University graduates disrupted commencement speech by Chancellor Andrew Martin on Monday, ruining the experience for their fellow graduates.

The far-left protesters stood up and started screaming and chanting, “Shut it down!” during Chancellor Martin’s talk.

Their fellow students tried desperately to ignore the young Marxists.

Graduating students at @WUSTL protest and walk out of Chancellor Andrew Martin’s graduation remarks. The university has been under fire for its response to campus protests against the war in Gaza. Stay tuned for more from my colleagues and I at @stlpublicradio. pic.twitter.com/UV5cq5my4v — Brian Munoz (@brianmmunoz) May 13, 2024

The anti-Israel protesters were also blocking the street by the campus! Anything to make someone else’s life as miserable as their own.

RIGHT NOW: Pro-Palestine #protests on Washington University’s campus during #graduation. Protesters started as early as 7:30AM, blocking intersections and chanting. Protesters hold signs over the fence of Francis Olympic Field as the band plays during commencement.@ksdknews pic.twitter.com/bWhNHXhqjY — Sydney Stallworth (@SydneyKSDK) May 13, 2024

