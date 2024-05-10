ANOTHER ONE: Boeing 737 Crashes During Takeoff in Senegal, Injuring 10 with Four in Serious Condition

Credit: India Today

A Boeing 737-300 aircraft suffered a significant accident during an attempted takeoff at Senegal’s Blaise Diagne International Airport early Thursday, causing serious injuries.

Air Senegal flight HC301, operated by Transair, failed to ascend and “overran the runway” around 1:14 a.m., according to a statement released by Senegal’s Ministry of Infrastructure, Land and Air Transport. The flight had been bound for Bamako, Mali, per BBC.

Of the 78 people on board, which included two pilots and four cabin crew members, eleven suffered injuries, the Senegalese military reported. Four of these passengers are in serious condition.

Videos circulating online show the aircraft with serial number 6V-AJE lying on a grassy bank, with visible damage to its left engine.

Blaise Diagne International Airport, which serves as the main gateway to Dakar, the capital of Senegal, was shut down for a couple of hours following the accident, causing delays and rerouting of scheduled flights.

