Another County in Oregon Has Just Approved the Measure to Secede From the State and Join ‘Greater Idaho’

As the Gateway Pundit has previously reported, the ‘Greater Idaho’ movement is an effort by people in the state of Oregon to secede and become part of Idaho.

The whole thing is being driven by people in Oregon who are tired of living under policies driven by the far left in cities like Portland.

Support for the idea has grown over the last two years and another county in Oregon has just approved the measure.

The New York Post reports:

13th conservative Oregon county approves measure to secede and join ‘Greater Idaho’ Another right-leaning county in eastern Oregon has voted to secede from the Democrat-run state and join neighboring Idaho, according to reports. Crook County residents passed the measure by a 53% majority Tuesday, making it the 13th county in the state to sign onto the movement known as “Greater Idaho,” NewsNation reported. “The voters of eastern Oregon have spoken loudly and clearly about their desire to see border talks move forward,” said the Greater Idaho movement’s executive director Matt McCaw. “With this latest result in Crook County, there’s no excuse left for the Legislature and Governor to continue to ignore the people’s wishes.” Greater Idaho would see more than half of Oregon’s territory leave the Beaver State and join Republican-run Idaho to the east… Greater Idaho began in earnest in 2020 and quickly began picking up traction, with eleven of the state’s 36 counties voting to endorse the idea by 2022.

Maybe some other states should try this.

When does Indiana conquer southern Illinois to create Greater Indiana? https://t.co/FmUFC7riJX — Aleks Djuricic (@AleksDjuricic) May 23, 2024

Minnesota next please https://t.co/aM23sYVO2o — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) May 23, 2024

Get it done. Will set a necessary tidal wave in motion. https://t.co/1RckyJVZ19 — Owoodfr77 (@owood77) May 23, 2024

If this sounds far-fetched, just remember that something similar just succeeded in Louisiana.

People are tired of being ruled by the far left.