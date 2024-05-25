American Rap Star Nicki Minaj ‘Arrested’ in Amsterdam for Carrying Drugs (VIDEO)

Authorities in Amsterdam arrested rap star Nicki Minaj Saturday for carrying drugs despite her insisting otherwise.

USA Today reported that the Trinidadian-born rapper was on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour and on her way to Manchester, England when the incident took place.

Minaj live-streamed the entire incident on her Instagram Live page. It shows the rap star arguing with an Amsterdam police officer, who says that she is “under arrest” because she’s carrying drugs.

“You are under arrest under the deputy prosecutor. We will bring you to the police station…because you are carrying drugs,” the officer says.

Minaj disputes the officer’s statement and says she will not enter the vehicle.

“I’m not going in there, not without my lawyer present,” Minaj retorts. The officer responds, “We’ll get you to the next show.”

A piqued Minaj then fires back, “You’re talking about my show? What about it?”

WATCH:

JUST IN: Rapper Nicki Minaj arrested in Amsterdam for alleged drug possession. The incident was filmed on live stream by Minaj. The rapper was told that all her luggage needed to be offloaded from the plane and searched. “They took my luggage & when I asked where it is they… pic.twitter.com/nXTToeHFOH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 25, 2024

As USA Today reported, Minaj whined earlier Saturday that Amsterdam Airport officials were trying to sabotage her tour.

The rapper also went on an X rant regarding the incident. She started by claiming she was only carrying marijuana.

now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

Minaj went on to complain that her plane was being held up by at least two hours, possibly even longer.

My plane was scheduled to leave 2 hours ago. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

It’s a 45 min to an hour flight. So they’re prob trying to stall for about 4 hours. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

Her final update as of this writing revealed the police were asking her to make a statement at a police precinct.