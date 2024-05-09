ALL HE DOES IS LIE: Biden Claims Inflation Was 9 Percent When He Took Office (It Was 1.4 Percent)

It is sometimes hard to tell whether Joe Biden is lying or simply demented, but either way he is spreading false information to protect his terrible economic record.

In an interview on CNN, Biden claimed that inflation was running at nine per cent when he seized office in January 2021:

No president had the run we’ve had in terms of creating jobs and bringing down inflation. It was 9 per cent when I came into office, 9 percent. But it — look, people have a right to be concerned, ordinary people. The idea that you bounce a check and you get a $30 fee for bouncing the check, I changed that, you can’t charge more than 8 bucks for that or your credit card, your late payment, $35. There’s corporate greed going on out there, and it’s got to be dealt with. The combination of the inflation, the cost of inflation, all those things, that’s really worrisome to people, with good reason. That’s why I’m working very hard to bring the cost of rentals down, to increase the number of homes that are available.

CNN: “Grocery prices are up 30%+ … that’s a real day-to-day pain that people feel…” BIDEN: “They have the money to spend!” Then he repeats the debunked lie about Snickers bars and “corporate greed.” pic.twitter.com/3qJDyK1bvy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2024

According to official data from the Consumer Price Index, the actual figure was 1.4 percent.

At another stage in the interview, Biden was confronted with by reporter Erin Burnett the fact that voters trust Trump far more than him when it comes to the economy:

BURNETT: It’s also true, Mr. President that voters, by a wide margin, trust Trump more on the economy. They say that in polls. The cost of buying a home in the United States is double – if you look at what it was, the monthly costs before the pandemic.Real income, when you account for inflation is actually down since you took office. Economic growth last week, far short of expectations. Consumer confidence, maybe no surprise, is near a two-year a low. With less than 6 months until Election Day, are you worried that you are running out of time to turn that around? BIDEN: “We already turned it around! The polling data has been wrong all along!”

As reported last month by The Gateway Pundit, Biden’s economic plan is far worse than he likes to portray:

The White House and mainstream media can spin the unemployment numbers any way they want, but spin doesn’t change the reality; things are bad. The official unemployment rate is 3.8%, up from 3.5% last year. Meanwhile, under Biden, as much as 25% of the jobs created are government jobs. That is at least double what it should be for a free-market, capitalist country. Despite this boom in taxpayer-funded government job creation, employment fell again last month by 50,000 jobs. This year, about 1.8 million full-time jobs have disappeared.

The stakes in November could not be higher.