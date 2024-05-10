AFPI’s New Book Outlines the National Security Plan for a Second Trump Presidency

The America First Policy Institute (AFPI) has just released its new book, “An America First Approach to U.S. National Security,” edited by Fred Fleitz, former Trump Administration National Security Council Chief of Staff. It features sections on the largest security threats facing the country and the world, as well as the policies recommended by key members of the Trump Administration on how to address them. There are sections on the ongoing China threat, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the Hamas attack on Israel. It also addresses the southern border, as well as military policy.

The new book explores the America First approach to national security, highlighting successful elements from the Trump administration while pointing out foreign policy failures under Biden. It emphasizes the need to implement America First policies to counter the numerous threats currently facing the country. The editor hopes that the book will serve as a guidebook for a second Trump administration, helping the incoming president avoid the missteps of the early part of his first term when he seemed unprepared to address foreign policy issues.

One of the book’s authors, Lt. General (Ret.) Keith Kellogg, former Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary of the National Security Council, asserts that the country is at a foreign policy crossroads and must decide which way to go. One option is to follow the failed foreign policy of the Biden Administration. The other is the America First policy of Donald Trump, which has been proven to be successful.

Critics often misinterpret the phrase “America First.” General Kellogg clarified that “America First foreign policy is not isolationism. America First does not mean America alone.” Morgan Ortagus, another of the book’s authors and a former spokesperson for the Trump State Department, echoed this sentiment, stating that while America First prioritizes U.S. interests, it does so through active engagement with the global community. She emphasized the importance of the U.S. strengthening its global position by forming strong alliances.

General Kellogg and Mr. Fleitz suggest that the Ukraine conflict is a tragic outcome of Biden’s incompetence and chaotic foreign policy, arguing it wouldn’t have happened under Trump. While Putin prefers Biden for his predictability, Trump and his supporters see this as a sign of weakness. The book acknowledges the war’s divisive nature among conservatives and Americans on America’s role and global stability. Nonetheless, they propose a way forward to protect American interests and resolve the conflict.

They predict that Ukraine will begin losing ground as the conflict drags on. Consequently, Kellogg and Fleitz recommend that additional military aid to Ukraine must be conditional on Kyiv’s agreement to enter into peace talks with Moscow. They believe that it will be difficult to get Ukraine and its supporters to agree to give up territory; however, they see this as the only way to stop people from dying.

One recommendation is that as part of the negotiation with Putin, there could be an agreement to delay Ukraine’s NATO entry for many years. Meanwhile, this doesn’t prevent Washington from entering into bilateral defense agreements with Kyiv. This approach would achieve the dual goals of ending the war and ensuring Ukraine’s safety in the future.

The China section, featuring Steve Yates, former National Security Advisor on China to Vice President Dick Cheney, and Adam Savit, the Director for the China Policy Initiative at AFPI, outlines a strategy to counter China’s malign influence while rendering CCP policies irrelevant to average Americans. Measures include prohibiting Chinese nationals from purchasing land within a 50-mile radius of US government buildings. The book highlights China as the foremost national security threat, echoed by the Annual Threat Assessment of the Intelligence Community, the FBI China Threat Report, and the Department of Defense’s Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China report. It emphasizes China’s aim to challenge US hegemony across economic, military, diplomatic, technological, and even space and underwater domains. Recommendations include banning TikTok and CCP-affiliated apps, as well as imposing visa restrictions on Chinese students and researchers.

The Middle East section, penned by Ellie Cohanim, former Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism at the United States Department of State during the Trump administration, emphasizes that peace in the region hinges on reasserting American strength. Cohanim highlights President Trump as one of the most pro-Israel presidents in history, reaffirming the historical commitment of the United States to support Israel as its key ally in the region. Israel’s significance to U.S. interests lies in intelligence sharing, defense cooperation, and safeguarding American interests in the Middle East. The book proposes providing Israel with a laundry list of advanced military equipment and billions of dollars in military aid to finish the conflict with Hamas.

In the section on the current state of the military, Robert Wilkie, former Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Undersecretary of Defense, stated that the Biden Administration has lowered physical fitness standards and undermined the morale of the United States military. He also accuses the White House of squandering tax dollars promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion ideology.

Regarding border security, former Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf, AFPI’s Executive Director, Chief Strategy Officer, and Chair for the Center for Homeland Security & Immigration, along with Rob Law, the Director of the Center for Homeland Security and Immigration and Senior Editor at AFPI, assert that the US cannot be considered a sovereign state unless the border is secure. They maintain that the Biden Administration currently has sufficient resources to promptly secure the border, halt human trafficking, and combat drug cartels.

For most conservatives, The America First Policy Institute (AFPI) new book, “An America First Approach to U.S. National Security,” will come across as a wish list of foreign policies aimed at ensuring national security and upholding the country’s global standing.