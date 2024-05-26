Abortion Pills Classified as Controlled Substances After Louisiana Governor Signs Bill

Louisiana has taken a decisive step to protect the sanctity of life.

Recognizing the grave dangers posed by abortion-inducing medications, the state has rightfully classified them as controlled substances.

In a victory for the pro-life movement, Governor Jeff Landry, a staunch Republican, has taken a firm stand for the protection of innocent lives. He signed into law legislation that rightfully reclassifies misoprostol and mifepristone, a widely recognized two-step regimen used to prematurely end pregnancies, as Schedule IV drugs.

This action comes after the bill successfully navigated the state legislature earlier this week, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle to defend the rights of the unborn and uphold the values of conservative principles.

CBS News reports,

The measure puts the drugs in the same category as opioids, depressants and other drugs that can be addictive, making them harder to obtain. Misoprostol and mifepristone are not classified as controlled substances by the federal government and can be used separately to treat other conditions. Under the law, pregnant women are exempted from prosecution, but other people who possess the pills without a valid prescription face jail time and fines. Ellie Schilling, an attorney in Louisiana who specializes in reproductive health law, told reporters that the bill will make it “incredibly difficult” to use the drugs for medically necessary purposes, and would lead to the government monitoring pregnant women and doctors who prescribe the medication. In a statement Thursday, President Biden called the legislation “outrageous” and said it’s a “direct result of Trump overturning Roe v. Wade.” “Donald Trump says that women should face some form of ‘punishment’ for accessing reproductive health care. We’re seeing that play out,” his statement said.

The passing of the bill aligns with a time of anticipation among advocates and detractors of abortion as they await a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding potential restrictions on access to mifepristone. The court appeared inclined to support the continued widespread availability of the drug, frustrating pro-life advocates.

Last year, more than 60% of abortions within the U.S. healthcare system were done through medication, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Currently, Louisiana prohibits both medication and surgical abortions unless the mother’s life is at risk or the pregnancy is “medically futile.”