Over 200,000 People on North Carolina Voter Rolls ‘Missing’ SSN Numbers, Likely Ineligible to Vote

More than 200,000 people in North Carolina are on the state’s voter rolls despite missing the full details of their social security number.

According to a report from The Federalist, the records of approximately 224,000 people are simply “missing” the last four digits of their Social Security number (SSN) and their driver’s license identification number.

The report states:

The 2002 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) required states to verify certain “information of newly registered voters for Federal elections,” according to the Social Security Administration. “Each State must establish a computerized State-wide voter registration list and verify new voter information with the State’s Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA).” These requirements went into effect on Jan. 1, 2004. States must verify the would-be voter’s driver’s license number against the MVA database, but if an individual lacks a driver’s license then states must use the last four digits of his SSN, name, and date of birth. Notably, verifying a registrant’s SSN or driver’s license does not necessarily confirm his citizenship, since foreign nationals can obtain either. The system is meant to ensure prospective voters are eligible. Yet in North Carolina, hundreds of thousands of registrations made it into the system without this verifying information, according to allegations from election integrity activists. “We now have hundreds of thousands of ineligible, duplicate, deceased and non-citizen registrants bloating our voter lists — the breeding ground for election fraud,” North Carolina Election Integrity Team President Jim Womack said in a statement to The Federalist.

Such reports raise further concerns about the integrity of America’s elections, which have been tainted by widespread fraud over the past two election cycles.

Just last month, The Gateway Pundit reported evidence by Fractal quantum technology that many of the illegal aliens who have invaded the country since Joe Biden seized power back in 2021 are being registered to vote in crucial swing states such as Wisconsin and Michigan.

However, this is not just a problem in swing states. Voter rolls across the country are known to have millions of discrepencies. Unless properly challenged and investigated, such irregularities could pave the way for fraudulently held elections for decades to come.