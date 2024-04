Zoo animals in Dallas, Texas went wild during the solar eclipse on Monday.

A total solar eclipse moved across the continental US on Monday.

Residents in Dallas experienced the total eclipse.

Watch a solar eclipse time-lapse from Dallas:

Solar Eclipse time lapse from Dallas pic.twitter.com/cR9JnBIals — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) April 8, 2024

Animals at the Dallas Zoo freaked as the sun darkened.

Giraffes, zebras and ostriches ran around in confusion as the eclipse began.

WATCH: