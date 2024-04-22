You Can’t Make This Up: Minnesota Democrat Politician Arrested for Burglary, Just Days After Meeting with Far-Left Gun Control Group to Push for “Safer Communities”

Irony struck in the Land of 10,000 Lakes on Monday when a Democrat politician was arrested for burglary after recently pushing to disarm citizens.

As the Minnesota Reformer reported, Minnesota State Senator Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) was arrested Monday morning in Detroit Lakes and booked into the Becker County Jail for suspected first-degree burglary.

The Becker County Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the report and has not determined yet whether Mitchell will be charged, according to KVRR.

Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd said at 4:45 a.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call from a startled homeowner on Granger Road who revealed that a burglar had broken into their house.

Officers proceeded to arrest Mitchell at the scene and transported her to prison, where she is listed on the jail’s roster.

Mitchell is in her first term as a DFL senator, having been elected in 2022. She serves as vice chair of the Senate State and Local Government and Veterans Committee.

Before entering public office, Mitchell was a TV meteorologist for KSTP and Minnesota Public Radio. She also served as a commander in the Air National Guard’s 126th Weather Flight.

Marc Kimball, the spokesman for the Senate DFL, released a curt statement saying he will not comment on Mitchell’s arrest.

The Senate DFL Caucus is aware of the situation and has no comment pending further information.

Before her arrest, Mitchell met with members of the far-left gun control group Moms Demand Action last Tuesday to push for “common-sense gun reform” and “safer communities.”

Meaningful conversation today with @MomsDemand community members advocating for common sense gun reform & safer communities at #mnleg–as well as providing Minnesotans the mental health services they need to #EndGunViolence in our neighborhoods pic.twitter.com/QencA4RE1J — Senator Nicole Mitchell (@Sen_NMitchell) April 16, 2024

Of course, this is all Democrat code for disarming ordinary Americans.

Mitchell should count herself fortunate the homeowner did not use a gun to protect his home. Other burglars have been less lucky.