Ukraine bombed the Russian oil field in the Smolensk region inside Russia on Wednesday.

This was the same day that Speaker Mike Johnson, Democrats, RINOs, and Joe Biden signed over another $60 billion to the eastern European nation in its now — offensive campaign — against Russia.

Joe Biden signed into law on Wednesday an aid package providing crucial military assistance to Ukraine, capping months of negotiations and debate.

Then Ukraine blew up a Russian oil field.

The Biden regime, Mike Johson, RINOs and Democrats support this war.

Only President Donald Trump can put an end to this madness.

Only Trump can prevent World War III.

BREAKING: Ukrainian drone swarm strikes a major Russian oil depot in the Smolensk region of Russia. Ukraine continues its intensified campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/bLHJK2bEax — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 24, 2024

Drones sent by Ukraine's SBU security service struck two Rosneft-owned oil depots in Russia's Smolensk region in an overnight attack, a Ukrainian intelligence source said https://t.co/vR1uLXcxLE pic.twitter.com/K5wlfdd912 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 24, 2024

