Woman Accused of Shooting Spree on Florida Freeway Claims “God” Told Her To Do It Because of Solar Eclipse

On Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol arrested a woman who reportedly went on a shooting spree on Interstate 10 in Holmes County, Florida, because of the solar eclipse.

Taylon Celestine, 22, has been charged with attempted murder, improper discharge of a firearm, and battery with a deadly weapon.

In a statement to the press, Florida authorities reported Celestine “had recently checked out of a local hotel and told the staff she was going on a shooting spree, directed by ‘God’ in relation to the solar eclipse.”

Florida Highway Patrol reported Celestine was driving a purple Dodge Challenger and began her shooting spree on Interstate 10 at the 112-mile mark when she began firing at a vehicle on the freeway.

The vehicle was struck multiple times, but the driver was able to pull off to the side and did not suffer any injuries.

Celestine continued driving after firing shots at the vehicle and opened fire again on marker 107, where she reportedly shot another vehicle, resulting in the driver being shot in the neck.

The driver of the vehicle was rushed to the hospital, and his medical status is currently being withheld from the public at this time.

Police later found Celestine at mile marker 96, where officers conducted a search of the woman’s vehicle and discovered an AR-15 and a handgun in her car.

