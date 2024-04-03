Wisconsin Voters Approve Ban on Private Money Support for Elections – Bye-Bye, Zuckerbucks!

Wisconsin voters approved a ban on private money in elections on Tuesday night.

The voters approved a constitutional amendment brought forth by Republicans in reaction to Zuckerberg’s money used in Wisconsin in 2020.

In 2020 Wisconsin rolled out a mobile home voting station on wheels paid for exclusively with Zuckerbucks.

The Zuckerbucks money was also allegedly used to steal votes from elderly Americans in nursing homes.

What a disgusting act!

Wisconsin Watch reported: