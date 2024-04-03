Wisconsin Voters Approve Ban on Private Money Support for Elections – Bye-Bye, Zuckerbucks!

Wisconsin voters approved a ban on private money in elections on Tuesday night.
The voters approved a constitutional amendment brought forth by Republicans in reaction to Zuckerberg’s money used in Wisconsin in 2020.
In 2020 Wisconsin rolled out a mobile home voting station on wheels paid for exclusively with Zuckerbucks.
Zuckerbucks at Work: 91 Nursing Homes in 5 Wisconsin Cities Had 95% to 100% Voter Turnout Rates – They Abused Disabled Seniors and Stole Their Votes
The Zuckerbucks money was also allegedly used to steal votes from elderly Americans in nursing homes.
What a disgusting act!
Wisconsin Watch reported:
Private money to fund elections will be banned in Wisconsin after voters Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment put forward by Republicans in reaction to grants received in 2020 that were funded by donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Also on Tuesday, Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former president Donald Trump, both already their parties’ presumptive nominees, won the Wisconsin primary.
Voters also approved a second question put on the ballot by the Republican-controlled Legislature that amends the constitution to say that only election officials can administer elections. That’s already state law, but putting it in the constitution makes it more difficult to repeal or change.
The Wisconsin Republican Party hailed approval of the amendments.
“Wisconsin has spoken and the message is clear: elections belong to voters, not out-of-state billionaires,” said state GOP Chairman Brian Schimming in a statement.