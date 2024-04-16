WHY? Seattle Police Department Announces They Are ‘Closely Monitoring Conflict Between Israel and Iran’

The Seattle Police Department has announced that they are ‘Closely Monitoring Conflict Between Israel and Iran’ for some reason.

Don’t the police in Seattle have A LOT more pressing issues to keep an eye on, right at home in their own city?

Is it possible that this is some bizarre effort to endear the police to the crazy leftists in Seattle who are obsessed with what’s happening in the Middle East?

They actually put out an announcement about this.

SPD is Closely Monitoring Conflict Between Israel and Iranhttps://t.co/UBZc2q5cUq — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) April 14, 2024

From their blotter:

SPD is Closely Monitoring Conflict Between Israel and Iran The Seattle Police Department is closely monitoring the conflict between Israel and Iran and are working with local and federal agencies to ensure the safety of Seattle community members. As a precaution, we will proactively increase patrols around infrastructures and sensitive areas. SPD’s Community liaisons are working with community leaders as a prevention measure. Currently there are no specific or credible threats. As always SPD is committed to the safety of Seattle community members.

People have thoughts about this.

Maybe clean up your downtown first? — TehXandre (@TehXandre) April 15, 2024

SPD should be closely monitoring things happening in Seattle but, what do I know about modern law enforcement? https://t.co/rlJOqIrxPR — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 15, 2024

Seattle is littered with armies of Fentanyl zombies but the cops are prioritizing world peace smh https://t.co/2sV0Q7cS9V — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 15, 2024

It’s just so strange that they’re prioritizing this very specific thing.

What does it have to do with Seattle?