WHY? Seattle Police Department Announces They Are ‘Closely Monitoring Conflict Between Israel and Iran’

by

The Seattle Police Department has announced that they are ‘Closely Monitoring Conflict Between Israel and Iran’ for some reason.

Don’t the police in Seattle have A LOT more pressing issues to keep an eye on, right at home in their own city?

Is it possible that this is some bizarre effort to endear the police to the crazy leftists in Seattle who are obsessed with what’s happening in the Middle East?

They actually put out an announcement about this.

From their blotter:

SPD is Closely Monitoring Conflict Between Israel and Iran

The Seattle Police Department is closely monitoring the conflict between Israel and Iran and are working with local and federal agencies to ensure the safety of Seattle community members.

As a precaution, we will proactively increase patrols around infrastructures and sensitive areas. SPD’s Community liaisons are working with community leaders as a prevention measure. Currently there are no specific or credible threats.

As always SPD is committed to the safety of Seattle community members.

People have thoughts about this.

It’s just so strange that they’re prioritizing this very specific thing.

What does it have to do with Seattle?

Mike LaChance

