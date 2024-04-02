Whoopi Goldberg Thinks it’s a ‘Stupid Question’ to Ask if You’re Better Off Than You Were Four Years Ago (VIDEO)

Millions of Americans are not better off now than they were four years ago and that’s a direct result of the effect Biden has had on the country.

Since this makes Biden look bad, the left has to somehow negate the question and get people to stop thinking this way.

Whoopi Goldberg of The View attempted to wave this issue away by calling it a stupid question.

RedState reports:

Are You Better off Than You Were 4 Years Ago? Out-of-Touch Whoopi Thinks That’s a ‘Stupid Question.’ The shrill, perpetually angry ladies of “The View” always make for Must-Miss TV, unless you enjoy feeling like someone’s taken a dental saw to your skull, but Monday’s episode featured a notably vitriolic, incomprehensible diatribe by co-host Whoopi Goldberg… Personally, when an incumbent is running for reelection, I think perhaps the only question that’s essential to ask is, are things better than when they took office? But not to Whoopi—she thinks the question is “stupid” and starts off by rambling on about people’s memories. If you can understand just what the heck she is saying, you are a better person than I am. “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed Americans had “short memory issues” on Monday while discussing a question posed by Republicans about whether people felt “better off” than they were four years ago… All you have to do is ask, are we better off than we were? Ask the thousands of people who are no longer here. That’s how you know if we’re better off. Ask their families. Are they better off without their loved ones? What a stupid question! It’s a stupid question and disrespectful to the American people in my opinion, in my humble opinion.

Here’s the video:

“What a stupid question!” Whoopi Goldberg torches Republicans for asking, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”. (Video: ABC) pic.twitter.com/1PKgFHxgAm — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 1, 2024

Whoopi would be fine with this question if it could be used against Trump.