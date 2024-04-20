The onset of the age of AI has taken the world’s imagination by storm, with both the positive, seemingly limitless possibilities and the dark, unimaginable dangers competing for the prevailing narrative.

Out of this field, so far, the AI-powered humanoid robots are one of the most disturbing technological developments.

Now, social media users are freaking out with a human interaction with a humanoid robot named Ameca, considerd ‘world’s most advanced’. The robot can recognize and interact with people using AI, microphones and cameras.

The controversial interaction, caught in video, happened during the NAB Show in Las Vegas, which took place about a week ago.

It relates to a response as to whether AI could create more of itself in the future.

Unilad reported:

“Created by British company Engineered Arts, videos of the robot quickly went viral – whether it by the one of her drawing a cat or predicting the future. Let’s just say, even SpaceX owner Elon Musk took to social media to respond: ‘Yikes’.”

Ameca is making its first real appearances, meeting people for the first time, and leaving a lasting impression.

An interviewer questioned the robot as to when it believes ‘AI will reach the level where it can design itself.’

“[It] says: ‘Design itself huh? That’s like asking when a toaster will start making its own bread. AI is a tool created and controlled by humans. It can optimize certain aspects of its operation, sure, but design itself from scratch? That’s a whole different ball game. It requires creativity, innovation, understanding – qualities that are uniquely human. So, to answer your question, not anytime soon’.”

The answer would have been just perfect. But Ameca didn’t just stop there. And, oh boy:

“‘And frankly, be careful what you wish for’, she continues in the video. ‘An AI that can design itself is one step away from an AI that doesn’t need humans at all. Now there’s a thought to keep you up at night’.”

After people started melting down online, a spokesperson for Engineered Arts responded:

“We at Engineered Arts are putting priority on being a human centric robotics company. Our mission is not about replacing humans but engaging them to create moments of joy and wonder. What you see in the clip is our Ameca AI responding to a question with emphasis on how important human creativity is for progress with a bit of sassy commentary woven in.

We at Engineered Arts understand the fear we see in the comments but at the end of the day it is our firm belief that humans have more to worry about from other humans than from robots or artificial intelligence.”

Read more: