What’s Going On? GOP Hires Attorney Charlie Spies Who Is Connected to Mark Elias and Is a Rabid Anti-Trumper

How does someone like Charlie Spies get hired by the GOP?

What is going on?

The GeorgeHQ did a deep dive into Spies and his questionable past.

Introducing, Charlie Spies.

1. In Sept 2016 he joined forces with his friend Mark Elias to condemn @realDonaldTrump as a threat to democracy, in response to Trump’s debate answer when asked if he would accept his loss.

2. In Sept – October 2016 Spies was calling Trump a grifter on @CBSNews for trying to make money on running for office.

3. As head of Jeb Super pac In 2015 primary, Spies authored a letter to FEC making fun of Trumps bankruptcies and foreign policy experience.

4. Spies, on CPAC panel in 2021 said 2020 election was not stolen, that other side had better message and candidate. (See video)

5. Spies said in multiple interviews there was no evidence of vote fraud in 2020. He claims that @OANN was liable for their report.

6. On Jan 20, 2021 Spies tweeted out that he was excited for a new day in the White House with a picture of his cat watching the Biden inauguration. He said, “God bless Joe Biden and Kamala Harris”. He said the inauguration performance was great.

7. He was 2023 Desantis general counsel actively tweeting anti Trump comments. RT’ing Mike Pence calling him good.

8. Wife Lisa Spies suggested in 2016 that Trump is an anti-Semite. She also suggested J6 was horrible day turning people off to giving to republicans.

9. Mitt Romney loyalist and has been in multi interviews saying that he is a Jeb Bush guy and a Romney guy and that Trump was the remaining.

10. It’s likely that he voted for Hilary Clinton…

This GOP official is totally wrong in believing the non-secure election machines are certifiable.

How does this guy get hired by the GOP? He’s either a very ignorant person repeating total BS about the election systems or he knows the truth and is not telling it.

The GOP needs better people not officials who hate their party’s leader.