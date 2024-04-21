We Dodged a Bullet: Hillary Clinton Shuffles Into Broadway Show in NYC (VIDEO)

We sure dodged a bullet.

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton was spotted shuffling into The Wiz Broadway show in New York City on Wednesday.

Clinton donned a bright yellow coat as she hobbled into the show with Secret Service in tow.

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton produced “Suffs” on Broadway and celebrated at the opening in New York last week.

“Suffs” is about the “suffragists” in the early 1900s who fought for women’s right to vote.

“It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future,” the shows description read.

Hillary made the show about herself. Of course she talked about herself as she spoke to the media on opening day.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

