WATCH: Son of Hamas Co-Founder Demolishes Islamist Terror Apologist So Thoroughly He Leaves Her Mouth Gaping in Shock

A terror apologist stood no chance against Mosab Yousef, the son of a Hamas commander during an episode Tuesday on Dr. Phil.

Yousef, also known as the Green Prince, grew up in the West Bank and his father was a co-founder of the Hamas terror group. He served as a Palestinian ex-militant until 1997 when he defected to Israel.

He worked as an undercover agent for the Shin Bet until he immigrated to the United States in 2007.

Yousef leans on his experience to expertly point out there is no difference between Hamas and the Palestinians on the West Bank because they support Hamas and are giving them cover. When the activist accused him of promoting colonialism, he responded by pointing out she had no authority to represent Palestinians and that she was promoting the cause of Hamas.

She was further left stunned when he responded yes to her question regarding whether Hamas and Palestinians are the same, not listening to his point at the beginning.

Yousef then dropped the hammer on her when she refused to condemn the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The destruction was so thorough her mouth was left gaping in shock.

Transcript:

YOUSEF: Now we have the problem of the pro-Palestine who are actually giving Hamas cover. They are participants in the crime. In fact, since October 7th, I personally don't differentiate between Hamas and so-called Palestinians because, actually, there is no Palestinians. There are tribes. There is the tribe of Hamas, and there is the tribe of Islamic Jihad, and there is the tribe of Khalil, and there is the tribe of Nablus, and each one has different interests, and all of them are conflicted. If they did not have Israel as the common enemy, they would kill each other. This is the reality of so-called Palestine. ACTIVIST: Do you realize that's common colonial rhetoric? YOUSEF: You don't know what Palestine is. In fact, the keffiyeh that you are wearing, this is just a statement to show that you really lack the authenticity to represent the case, and what's so-called "the cause," this is a human problem. The cause must die. I think enough is enough, and now it is proven, you are helping Hamas to prove it to the world that Palestine depends on the destruction of the State of Israel, and this is not acceptable, and we are not going to agree to it. And I tell you something, for the next 10 or 20 years, the Palestinian people will pay the bill that Hamas has cost today, and most likely today. ACTIVIST: Do you think Hamas and Palestinians are the same? They're one and the same? YOUSEF: After October 7th, yes, there is no difference. ACTIVIST: Really? YOUSEF: The vast majority of the Palestinian people support Hamas. ACTIVIST: Really? YOUSEF: This is a fact, this is proven by statistics…You can't not even condemn Hamas and say that was they did on October 7th was the act of a savage group. You don't have that power. ACTIVIST: Sir, I condemn the question. YOUSEF: You only speak on the authority of Hamas propaganda. ACTIVIST: No, why do you say that? I'm speaking on the authority of Hamas propaganda? What I'm… YOUSEF: Because if you were a decent human, you could say that the thousands killed on October 7th, that was a crime against humanity, it was a genocide!

The data also proves Yousef is dead on target when he says the vast majority of Palestinians support Hamas. Polling shows that 75% SUPPORT the Hamas Terror attack on Israel, and 76% have a favorable view of the Islamist Terror Group.

This is the first poll I’ve seen of Palestinians (Gaza & WB) since 10/7. 75% support the 10/7 massacre. 76% have a positive view of Hamas. 98.2% have a negative view of America Interestingly, 64% have a negative view of Iran. https://t.co/rmMrMzVIiI pic.twitter.com/8pBaTL3XTX — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 17, 2023

Peace will remain impossible in Israel until Hamas is gone and the Palestinians reform their attitudes toward the Jewish State.