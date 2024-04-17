WATCH: Rep. Jim Banks Stuns and Confuses Columbia University President When He Asks a Question Regarding How the School Spells the Word “Folks”

House Education and Workforce Committee held a hearing beginning at 10:15 A.M. this morning titled “Columbia in Crisis: Columbia University’s Response to Antisemitism.” As the name suggests, the hearing focused on Columbia’s lackluster response to the threats Jewish students face on campus.

Columbia University’s president, Nemat Shafik, served as the star witness. She was originally asked to testify at the House Education and Workforce Committee’s hearing in December but had to back out allegedly due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) stole the show when he showcased a guidebook the school used that deliberately spelled the word “folks” f-o-l-x. This misspelled word is a so-called “gender inclusive” term used by the woke left to “appeal” to the transgender community.

He also pointed out that the term “folx” was used in the school of social work, making this a university term.

When he asked Shafik about this, she was left completely stunned and befuddled. The only thing she could think of was that perhaps the authors did not know how to spell and nervously laughed.

She then laughably tried to deny this was an official document, but Banks would not let her off the hook. She eventually agreed with him that the term was inappropriate but continued to deny the school officially uses the term.

WATCH:

Wow! Rep. Jim Banks questions the President of Columbia, Minouche Shafik, on a woke guidebook sent out to all Columbia students: REP. BANKS: “Can you explain why the word ‘folks’ is spelled f-o-l-x throughout this guidebook?” SHAFIK: “They don’t know how to spell? I’m not… pic.twitter.com/087IrOVs0j — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 17, 2024

Transcript:

Banks: Can you help me understand something else? I didn’t go to any Ivy League school. Can you explain why the word “folks” is spelled f-o-l-x throughout this guidebook and in other places in the school of social work? Serious question. Shafik (stunned): They don’t know how to spell? I,I, uh, am not familiar with that (chuckles). Banks: I don’t find it a laughing matter. Shafik (confused): I’m not laughing either. I think it’s uh, uh… Banks: You’re denying this is an official product, yet you are aware it’s being handed out to all of your students, and you’re not doing anything to stop it. Shafik: It’s not an official product of Columbia University. Banks: Is this how Columbia University spells the word, “folks?” Shafik: No. Banks: Is this an acceptable term? Shafik (shaken): Congressman, I am, I’am with you (chuckles nervously) I,I, agree with you. I,I, don’t’ find this a meaningful way, uh… Banks: This was handed out on your watch. Shafik: This is not an official product of the University.

These screenshots below show that Columbia University also uses “folx” across its website. This means Shafik was completely clueless or lying during her testimony.

LOOK: