WATCH: Josh Hawley Leaves Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Flustered and Stammering While Obliterating Her for Lying About Owning Individual Stocks

On Tuesday, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) obliterated far-left Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm over lying about owning individual stocks and proclaimed her the face of “institutionalized corruption” at the department.

As the New York Post notes, Granholm last year admitted to delivering false testimony to the panel last April by claiming she didn’t own any individual stock.

Granholm, the former Democratic governor of Michigan, laughably claimed during the hearing she made a “mistake” and had no clue she owned several stocks when she took over as Energy Secretary. In other words, she said she did not know her own stock portfolio.

Granholm then claimed she informed the committee as soon as she realized her testimony was false. But Hawley was having none of her nonsense. He introduced a board with a timeline showing Granholm quietly sold her individual stocks and then waited nearly a month before writing to the committee.

Hawley continued to pepper her with questions that left her flustered and stammering, including one about stocks in at least six companies that she offloaded in May 2023. He also pounded her questions regarding the foreign billionaires funding the Energy Department conferences and whether she was actually running the department. This just made her more flustered and angry.

As one will see, the destruction was so through that not even Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) could save Granholm.

