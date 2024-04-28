WATCH… “DEADBEAT DAD” – Kari Lake’s EPIC New Ad Exposes How Radical Democrat Ruben Gallego Left His 9 Month Pregnant Wife and Shacked Up With DC Lobbyist (VIDEO)

Trump Endorsed Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake released a new campaign ad this weekend, where she exposes how Democrat Congressman Ruben Gallego abandoned his family for a DC lobbyist.

Lake is expected to face Gallego in the November General Election.

Her new ad takes a shot at Gallego’s personal life, exposing his rotten divorce from Mayor Kate Gallego in 2016. “Just imagine you’re nine months pregnant. Your baby’s name is picked out. The nursery is ready. And then your husband leaves you, and files for divorce,” the video says.

It continues, “He divorced his wife when she was nine months pregnant. And then he shacked up with a DC lobbyist and left his son fatherless” and slams the move as “disgraceful.”

Sources further told The Gateway Pundit, “He left [Kate Gallego] days before she gave birth. It was so bad that her parents had to relocate overnight to help her give birth and take care of the baby. They moved hundreds of miles to Phoenix to help her.”

Per the Daily Caller, “Gallego’s wife, Sydney Barron, is a lobbyist for the National Association of Realtors. Gallego has reportedly supported bills pushed by her, according to the Washington Free Beacon.”

“Ruben Gallego is already a deadbeat dad. Arizona doesn’t need a deadbeat senator,” the video concludes.

This is almost like Gallego’s stance on abortion, which would allow a woman to abandon a baby all the way up until birth, just as he did with his nine-month-pregnant wife.

The new ad, exposing Gallego’s messy divorce and poor family values, comes as Kari Lake is under fire from Gallego and the Democrats’ leftist media goons for her views on abortion, which Gallego claims are extreme and align with a nationwide total ban on abortion.

However, similar to President Trump’s policy on abortion, Lake said she believes the individual states should be allowed to make abortion policy, but she will “do everything she can to help women choose life.” Lake, the only mother in the race, says she believes “life is priceless, and that having children is the greatest blessing any woman can ever experience.”

In the Senate, “Kari’s focus will be on ensuring that young women facing the challenges of motherhood have all the support they need to choose life, including quality pre-natal care, parenting classes, and financial support where necessary,” reads her official policy.

.@KariLake releases abortion policy. Like President Trump and SCOTUS, she believes it is a state issue but will “do everything she can to help women choose life” pic.twitter.com/xkli4vA1ZE — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) April 9, 2024

Lake released the following video message on her stance regarding abortion:

Watch Lake’s new ad below: