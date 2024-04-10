(VIDEO) HAPPENING TOMORROW! Emergency Hearing in New York State! Ballot Access Case Brought by Gateway Pundit’s Cara Castronuova against the NY State Republican Party & Board of Elections – BE THERE!

ATTENTION READERS: BE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE ALL-IMPORTANT CALL TO ACTION INCLUDED AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS ARTICLE AND ATTEND CARA’S EMERGENCY COURT HEARING TOMORROW AT 9:30 AM ET.

MAGA U.S. Senate candidate Cara Castronuova (R-NY) will represent herself at a historic emergency hearing tomorrow in her lawsuit to ensure free and fair elections for candidates chosen by the people, not political insiders and establishment hacks, in the state of New York.

As Paul Ingrasia previously reported for The Gateway Pundit, Cara Castronuova filed a lawsuit in New York State Federal Court that seeks to change New York’s notoriously draconian and anti-democratic ballot eligibility laws. Under current law, candidates running for public office who are not chosen by the Ed Cox-led state party apparatus, like Cara Castronuova, who hopes to secure the Republican Party nomination for Senate, must collect 15,000 pen ink original signatures over 37 calendar days in order to qualify.

State Party Chairman Ed Cox has operated effectively as the gatekeeper for a trenchant New York State Republican Party that refuses to change with the times, particularly with regard to selecting candidates who are stridently and unapologetically pro-Trump and pro-America First, much like Cara Castronuova. As evidence: the State Party’s last two candidates for major electoral offices – Mike Sapraicone, whom the Party handpicked in a closed-door convention in February for Senate, is a well-known Trump hater who has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democrats over the years. As recently as 2022, Sapraicone made contributions to Trump-hating District Attorney Letitia James, who is spearheading the ongoing political prosecution against President Trump in New York State, including overseeing his criminal trial set to begin in Manhattan, later this month.

Cox previously picked loser Mitzi Phillips, a registered Democrat at the time she ran in the special election for George Santos’ former seat in Congress and lost against Democrat Tom Suozzi.

As reported by Ingrasia, in 2000, when John McCain was running in his first bid for President in the Republican Primary, he too challenged New York State on the basis of its arbitrary and unduly burdensome signature requirement laws. A judge at the time found McCain, a major presidential candidate with national name recognition and enormous resources behind him, to have a valid constitutional claim against New York State’s onerous so-called “petition gathering scheme.” Steve Forbes too, another billionaire candidate with significant financial resources to expend on paid “volunteer walkers,” was also found by New York courts to have a valid legal claim because of the undue burden imposed by New York’s onerous election rules – Forbes and McCain’s cases (on the books as Molinari v. Powers) were cited as controlling authorities by Castronuova in her lawsuit.

However, unlike John McCain, Cara is an America First Gateway Pundit reporter and outspoken supporter of President Trump, as well as a born fighter with two Golden Gloves Boxing Championships under her belt–which is why the RINO Uniparty Establishment is trying so desperately to stop her.

If successful in her lawsuit, Castronuova will be permitted to run in a three-way Republican primary and eventually against Kirsten Gillibrand, the current Democrat Senator from New York.

Cara told The Gateway Pundit,

The Board of Elections and the two parties have crafted a scheme called the “petition gathering scheme”. This SCAM requires a candidate that is not the establishment’s “favored candidate” to get upwards of 15,000 signatures, and they suggest you get triple the amount (45k!) in order to get on the ballot. Keep in mind, the establishment pick in my case doesn’t have to get a single signature. The only “signature” he got was from the chairman of the GOP party here in New York State. Meanwhile, I got upwards of 15,000 signatures from actual, real American people. What makes the Republican chairman’s signature count more than those 15,000+ people who want me on the ballot? Once a candidate gets their signatures, the Republican and Democrat parties will get their proxies to fight to the death to get the signatures invalidated and knocked out in court. (This is absolute utter disrespect to the voter who signed the petition.) No average American stands a chance or has the money to pay the legal fees that would be necessary to challenge the party. So, most average Americans, the very ones that should be representing us in government, can ever run for office thanks to this unconstitutional SCAM. And that is why we are in the horrific state we are in in New York. It is almost impossible for 99.9% of the population to challenge anyone in the high government offices. The only people they will put into those positions are (in my opinion) either compromised because they owe their election win to the party or incredibly wealthy people who gave “donations” to all right people to get to the top.

You can support Cara tomorrow at 9:30 AM at the Federal Courthouse, 225 Cadman Plaza East Brooklyn, NY 11201!

You can also help Cara with her legal costs and support her campaign here.

Via Cara Castronuova on X:

EMERGENCY HEARING IN THE FEDERAL COURTHOUSE IN BROOKLYN TOMORROW FOR MY BALLOT ACCESS CASE! We The People want to pick our own candidates. We are and tired of the coronations. We are sick of the tomato can candidates the establishment keeps putting up to lose. Please come down tomorrow morning to the federal courthouse on 225 Cadman Plaza East, meet us at 9:30am outside and then come watch my emergency hearing at 10 AM. I will ask the judge in an emergency hearing for immediate ballot access for the Republican Primary. Trending: Mexican Media Outlet Mistakenly Airs Video of Man’s Testicles During Eclipse Coverage (VIDEO) I got the ridiculous 15,000 signatures required (an unconstitutional requirement by the way) and almost killed myself doing it. Now is the STALLING period that the NY State Republican Committee and Board of Elections crafted to give my opponent an unfair advantage. My opponent is out there campaigning and fundraising for close to 50 days now while I’m dealing with this NONSENSE of signature gathering and worrying about legal battles. My opponent has an unconstitutional head start and it’s a violation of my equal protection, under the constitution of the United States. While I was out there for over a month gathering tens of thousands of signatures in the pouring rain, and on holidays, he was sitting on his you know what…hobnobbing, fundraising, appearing in media. This individual was not required to collect a single signature, which again is unconstitutional, and a violation of equal protection. This will be addressed in court. Please come support me and the Constitution, and We The People’s right to pick our candidates without unconstitutional intervention. @gatewaypundit

EMERGENCY HEARING IN THE FEDERAL COURTHOUSE IN BROOKLYN TOMORROW FOR MY BALLOT ACCESS CASE! We The People want to pick our own candidates. We are and tired of the coronations. We are sick of the tomato can candidates the establishment keeps putting up to lose. Please come… pic.twitter.com/lLUYwxLl3w — Cara Castronuova (@CaraCastronuova) April 9, 2024

Cara also posted a video about her ongoing case with a call to action on her Instagram on Monday.

MORE:

Follow Cara on social media via X and Instagram.

***IMPORTANT CALL TO ACTION***

READERS: If you are OUTRAGED by what Ed Cox and the New York State Uniparty is doing by denying quality candidates, like Cara Castronuova and Josh Eisen, from their constitutional right to ballot access – while stripping regular New Yorkers of their rights in turn, CALL Ed Cox’s office and TELL him to allow an OPEN PRIMARY by PUTTING CASTRONUOVA and EISEN on the BALLOT.

PHONE: (518) 462-2601. FAX: (518) 449-7443.

ALSO, PLEASE COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING EMAIL, AND SEND IT TO ED COX AND THE NY STATE GOP APPARATUS, DEMANDING THAT THEY ALLOW OTHER CANDIDATES, LIKE CASTRONUOVA AND EISEN, TO BE INCLUDED IN THE PRIMARY IN A HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCHUP AGAINST THEIR HANDPICKED, ANTI-TRUMP RINO CANDIDATE IN MIKE SAPRAICONE:

EMAIL: [email protected]

SUBJECT: ALLOW CASTRONUOVA AND EISEN BALLOT ACCESS

HELLO,

I AM AN OUTRAGED, AMERICAN PATRIOT, TRUMP SUPPORTER, AND NEW YORK VOTER WHO DEMANDS THAT YOU INCLUDE CARA CASTRONUOVA AND JOSH EISEN ON THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY BALLOT – AND NOT CONTINUE TO DENY NEW YORKERS THEIR FUNDAMENTAL CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE THEIR DESIRED CANDIDATE.

IN ADDITION, PLEASE GET RID OF THE COMPLETELY ARBITRARY AND ONEROUS “PETITION GATHERING SCHEME,” WHICH UNCONSTITUTIONALLY EXCLUDES OTHERWISE BETTER QUALITY AND ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES FROM BALLOT ACCESS BASED ON THE ARCANE RULES SET BY PARTY LEADERS THAT STRIP THE RIGHT TO VOTE FOR TRUE AMERICA FIRST CANDIDATES FROM WE THE PEOPLE!

SINCERELY,

OUTRAGED NEW YORK RESIDENT/AMERICAN CITIZEN