VIDEO: Greedy Porch Pirate Gets More Than He Bargained for After Walking into Fed-Up Homeowner’s Creative Trap

A porch pirate got more than he bargained for after walking into a creative trap set by a fed-up Queens homeowner on Saturday.

As the New York Post reported, Carlos Mejia was “done” with thieves trying to steal parcels from his doorstep and decided to take matters into his own hands. Last week, he began leaving “decoy packages” outside his door, hoping to catch one of the crooks in the act.

Mejia explained to Storyful that he wanted to “make an example for those out there doing the same thing, stealing from others.”

On Saturday, he got one to bite. Video from Mejia’s home security system shows a young man strolling into his yard, approaching the front steps. He then grabs a box and tries to stuff it into his backpack.

Mejia suddenly storms out of the house with a baseball bat, shocking the suspect.

“Oh, s**t, yo, yo, yo, yo, yo, I just didn’t want nobody to take him, bro!” the porch pirate blubbered. “I don’t give a f**k! Get on your knees!” Mejia yelled.

WATCH:

The footage next shows the thief trying to get away by scaling a fence, but the Mejia yanks him to the ground and holds him until the cops arrive.

The police arrest the porch pirate, later identified as 36-year-old Victor Stazzone. He is seen screaming at the top of his lungs that he needs an ambulance and whining about his hand.

“Officer, what am I being arrested for?” Stazzone cluelessly queries while being placed in handcuffs.

Stazzone was booked on charges of petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal trespass.