Victor Reacts: After Destroying Our Future, Biden Tries to Bribe Young People to Vote for Him (VIDEO)

Joe Biden knows he is going to lose so he is now throwing another Hail Mary pass once again promising to cancel student loan debt.

The Gateway Pundit reports,

Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Wisconsin to deliver remarks on his new student loan bailout plan. He nearly tripped up the short staircase again as he boarded Air Force One.

Biden delivered remarks at Madison College Truax Campus on his new sweeping plan to cancel student loan debt.

CNBC reported on Biden’s new student loan cancelation plan:

President Joe Biden unveiled his new plan to forgive student debt on Monday, less than a year after the Supreme Court blocked his initial attempt.

Biden bragged about ignoring the Supreme Court on his scheme to unilaterally cancel student loan debt.

uring his short, slurred speech, Biden repeated one of his favorite lies. He falsely claimed he was the first in his family to go to college.

“I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college,” Biden said. That is a lie.