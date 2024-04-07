US Intel Officials Warn of Potential Terrorist Threat at Mass Gatherings Such as Sports Stadiums, Concert Venues or Churches

Joe Biden’s America.

US Intel officials are now warning of potential terrorist threats targeting mass gatherings in the United States after ‘ISIS’ terrorists attacked concertgoers in Moscow last month.

“Law enforcement officials expressed concern that radicals in the U.S. might respond to ISIS calls for similar attacks in the wake of last month’s deadly terrorist attack at a concert hall in Moscow,” ABC News reported.

“The U.S. intelligence bulletin warns that ISIS operatives worldwide and so-called “lone wolves” might respond to recent statements from the terrorist group touting the attack in Russia and encouraging more attacks on public venues — even if the individuals are not members of ISIS,” the outlet reported.

FBI and Homeland Security officials warned US law enforcement about the potential for terror at “mass gatherings such as sports stadiums, concert venues, or houses of worship in the United States.”

The warning comes before millions of people are expected to gather outside to view the solar eclipse.

WATCH: