Unhinged Man Randomly Sucker Punches 9-Year-Old Girl in the Face in NYC Grand Central Terminal (VIDEO)

A nine-year-old girl became the victim of an unprovoked attack in the heart of New York City’s Grand Central Terminal.

The assailant, identified as 30-year-old Jose Carlos Zarzuela, was apprehended following the attack that occurred in the terminal’s bustling dining area.

According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Police Department, Zarzuela, a recently released offender with a history of similar violent behavior, approached the young girl as she was standing near her mother and punched her in the face without any warning, amNY reported.

The impact of the assault caused the girl to suffer from pain and dizziness, necessitating her transportation to NYU Langone-Tisch Hospital. Thankfully, she is expected to recover fully from her injuries.

MTA Communications Director Tim Minton expressed outrage over the incident to amNY, questioning the recent release of Zarzuela, who had been charged with another random attack that resulted in a broken nose for the victim.

“It doesn’t make any sense that this guy — who recently was released after being charged with randomly punching someone else and breaking that victim’s nose — should be back in a public space where he can attack others, especially children,” Minton said.

“The people responsible for the criminal justice system need to learn from this episode before more innocent people become victims.”

After assaulting the girl, Zarzuela fled the scene but was later located and arrested in the evening. Surveillance footage from the terminal captured Zarzuela meandering near a Shake Shack before running onto the street post-attack.

Zarzuela has been charged with an array of offenses, including aggravated assault of a victim under 11, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and attempted assault. His history with the law extends to eight other arrests, as indicated by sources close to the investigation.

WATCH:

NEW: A 9 year-old girl was punched in the face at Grand Central Terminal on Saturday morning. The girl was with her mother when she was attacked at the dining concourse. Suspect well known to the police, Jean Carlos Zarzuela (30) fled the scene but was apprehended. Given NYC’s… pic.twitter.com/Zy5UGLEZIJ — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) April 14, 2024

This latest incident follows an assault by Zarzuela on April 4, where he attacked a 54-year-old woman at Grand Central Terminal, resulting in a broken nose. Despite being initially charged with second-degree felony assault, his charge was reduced to third-degree misdemeanor assault, and after initially setting bail at 10,000, which was reduced to 2,500, Judge Laurie Peterson ordered his release without bail days later.

