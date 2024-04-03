Underlying Accounting Activities in DA Bragg Case Are Not Crimes – There Are No Crimes, Not Even Adjusting Entries!

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission and edited by The Gateway Pundit.

The case against President Trump in New York is based on accounting activities that are not crimes. They aren’t even adjusting entries.

At one point in my corporate career, I oversaw the financial reporting of multimillion and billion-dollar blocks of business for a US Fortune 500 corporation. I also served as an international corporate executive in Hong Kong.

In Manhattan DA Bragg’s case against President Trump there are no crimes. Adjusting entries aren’t even required.

The Bragg case is based on accounting activities that the state of New York says are crimes. As you will see below, these activities are not crimes and they don’t even make sense.

Corrupt Soros-backed DA in Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, and the Trump-hating gang of former Obama White House and Biden DOJ members like Mike Colangelo, dropped a BS indictment against President Trump in April 2023.

Below is the indictment:

Here are reasons why the indictment is totally false – no crimes exist.

1. The indictment is BS for many reasons but one of the major reasons surrounds the timing of the activities claimed to be crimes in the indictment.

The activities for which President Trump is charged all occurred after President Trump handed his multi-billion dollar organization over to the control of his sons.

President Trump was not running his companies at the time of these events. He had handed over control of these operations to his sons.

2. None of these activities are crimes in the first place, which is why Bragg never lists any crimes.

What a crock.

The indictment doesn’t even say what the crimes are because there are none. (Note that Twitter will not allow me to embed this tweet).

3. Even if President Trump was running his companies at the time that these accounting entries were reportedly performed, he almost certainly had nothing to do with them in the first place.

I base this on my own experience overseeing the financial reporting for a billion-dollar block of business. I never discussed any accounting entries with the company’s CEO. As a matter of fact, I never made entries into the ledger myself. I had hundreds of individuals around the globe who made entries. Making entries was their job not mine.