TX Rep. Lance Gooden Demands AG Merrick Garland and DA Alvin Bragg Turn Over Evidence Related to Hiring Radical Biden Attorney Colangelo to Run Latest Lawfare Suit Against Trump

On Tuesday, Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) sent out a letter to crooked Attorney General Merrick Garland and Soros-funded New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg demanding the two turn over evidence related to the hiring of former top Biden attorney Matthew Colangelo to run the latest lawfare case against President Trump in a New York City courtroom.

Gooden calls the hiring of Colangelo “a declaration of war against the American judicial system.”

Back in April 2023, The Gateway Pundit first reported on Colangelo’s ties between Bragg DA’s office and Biden regime.

The House Judiciary demanded in early April that Colangelo turn over documents related to his hiring to jump-start Bragg’s garbage indictment of President Trump.

All lawfare cases lead back to the Biden regime.

They are no better than any other corrupt banana republic in history.

Rep. Gooden published this press release earlier today.

Today, Congressman Lance Gooden (R-Texas) demanded answers from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and New York Attorney General Alvin Bragg following the highly suspect hiring of Matthew Colangelo by the New York Attorney General’s Office. This demand for transparency comes amid disturbing revelations about the politically motivated prosecution of former President Donald Trump. Matthew Colangelo, who abruptly stepped down from a top position at the Biden Justice Department, has taken a role in the New York lawsuit crafted to target President Trump. To ensure transparency and accountability are upheld in this case, Congressman Gooden is demanding the preservation of all information relating to Colangelo’s hiring, including all documents, communications, and other information, including electronic information and metadata, that is or may be potentially responsive to a congressional inquiry, request, or investigation. Specifically, this information must include any communication between DA Bragg and Mr. Colangelo and/or other DOJ officials while Mr. Colangelo was still employed with DOJ. Additionally, this information must include any communication between Mr. Colangelo and any Biden Administration officials regarding his employment with the Manhattan District Attorney General’s Office while Mr. Colangelo was still employed with DOJ. Additionally, Congressman Gooden is requesting a response to the following questions no later than May 24, 2024: Was Mr. Colangelo asked to leave by the DOJ, or did he accept a position in a lower office voluntarily?

If Mr. Colangelo was instructed to leave, what was he promised in return for accepting such a substantial demotion from his position at DOJ to joining a Manhattan DA prosecution team?

Is Mr. Colangelo still in contact with DOJ officials since joining the Manhattan DA prosecution team?

Has Mr. Colangelo, in his capacity at the Manhattan DA’s office, coordinated with DOJ and other state attorneys in Trump-related indictments?

Here is Rep. Gooden’s full letter.

page 2

