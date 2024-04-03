Tucker Carlson’s Prep School Won’t Allow Him to Speak on Campus Because ‘People Could be Killed’ (VIDEO)

Students at St. George’s School in Rhode Island, a prep school that Tucker Carlson attended and sent his children to, wanted Tucker to come and speak on campus, but faculty and administrators won’t allow it, claiming it’s just too dangerous.

Progressives in academia do not want students exposed to conservative voices and will use any dumb excuse to silence people.

Tucker says that he was actually told that ‘people could be killed’ if he is allowed to speak at the school.

RedState has details:

Of course, the real reason they didn’t want him was because they couldn’t deal with his ideas or the thought of having their worldview challenged. Finally, he arranged to do a Zoom call with interested students, telling them the whole episode was “wrong”: I found, honestly in my exchanges with the administration at St. George’s, a total resistance to having anybody who they don’t agree with even in the same world. Like I’m not on your campus right now because they — the campus that I went to, and donated to and sent my two children to — because they wouldn’t let me come. He claimed the reason is simple: it’s his politics. And why wouldn’t they let me come? Well, of course, because they hate my politics. And my feeling was, well, you know, that’s wrong. First of all, I want to be there. I want to meet the kids. I want to see the kids. And I feel it would be good for everyone to have this happen. And I don’t want a mandatory chapel where everyone has to come and hear me; I don’t believe in that. I don’t want to press my views on people who don’t want to hear them.

Watch the video below:

Breaking: Tucker Carlson is considered by faculty and administration "too dangerous" to speak at his high school alma mater, the St George's School, despite a student invitation. He hosts a Zoom with students instead and explains what happened. Here's the clip. pic.twitter.com/GvShGq9qGK — The ReDeclaration of Independence (@ReDecNews) March 29, 2024

America is long overdue for big reforms in education and free speech issues should be at the top of the list.