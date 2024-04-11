Tucker Carlson: For the Third Time in Three Consecutive Cycles, Secretive Federal Agencies are Trying to Rig Our Presidential Election – This Is What They Call ‘Democracy’ (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson weighed in on the end of democracy in America today.

For the third straight election cycle secretive federal agencies are trying to rig our presidential election.

In fact, did the secretive federal agencies ever stop their attacks on Trump and his supporters since 2016? We know of several pro-Trump groups and individuals who were ruined or who are currently being destroyed by the radical Democrats and their allies in the federal government.

Now they are trying to ruin pro-Trump groups and supporters financially and they have the legacy media to cover for them.

We found our earlier this week that the FBI and CIA are even targeting conservative media outlets like Alex Jones (and Gateway Pundit?) for financial ruin.

As Tucker Carlson says in his monologue below – they call this “democracy.”

Via Vigilant Fox.

TUCKER CARLSON: “A few years ago, we learned conclusively that, in fact, the FBI and the federal intel agencies, the dozen or more federal intel agencies we have, for some reason, had been working secretly against Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Trump had whispered about this, then shouted about it, was roundly denounced as a conspiracy nut, a lunatic. But in the end, he was vindicated.

“It was true. These agencies spied on Trump, and they leaked some of what they’d learned to the media, which used it against Trump. Then these agencies concocted false stories about Trump. They tried to crush Trump completely in 2016, and then for the entire course of his presidency. Then they did the same thing in 2020 during the presidential election, and they’re doing it still. They’re trying to put him in prison for the rest of his life.

“So, if you take three steps back, what you have here is what we’re seeing now. For the third time in three consecutive cycles, secretive federal agencies are trying to rig our presidential election. This is what the democrats refer to as “democracy,” and they’re trying to defend it.

“But, of course, it’s the opposite of democracy. It’s, in fact, the end of democracy in any semblance of a constitutional republic we ever had. If you have a secret police force threatening people, spying on them, and working, secretly, the levers of political power, then you don’t have a democracy. You have no control over, really, anything as a voter.”

What an important statement.