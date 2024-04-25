Tucker Carlson: There Is Systemic Racism in the U.S. – Against Whites! (Video)

In his latest episode, Uncensored: Systemic Racism Against White Americans, Tucker Carlson asks, “There is systemic racism in the United States against whites. Everyone knows it. Nobody says it. How come?”

Jeremy Carl, author of The Unprotected Class, How anti-White Racism Is Tearing America Apart joined him to discuss the issue.

Tucker Carlson: If somehow you were able to be airlifted directly or teleported directly from 1994 to 2024, you’d notice an awful lot of changes. Primary among them would be the internet. But the biggest change you’d probably notice about our public conversation is how white people were so openly attacked and denigrated. Yes, a racial group. So in 1994, you were about 30 years past the civil rights movement. And in 1994, the operating assumption of virtually everyone in the United States was the main lesson of the civil rights movement. Of the letter from the Birmingham Jail on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, and all the different sacred moments that we grew up hearing about.

The main lesson of those moments was it is immoral, in fact, unacceptable to attack people on the basis of their race.

So then, if you fast forward 30 years to find the same country engaged in a public hate frenzy against people because of their race, you would find that bewildering. How did this happen? Of course, there would be the discrimination, the institutional racism of hurting people on the basis of their race in hiring, in admissions to schools, in federal contracting, in promotions, there would be all of that.

But there would also be the public manifestation of it, of saying out loud, “We just don’t like you. You’re not as good. You are morally defective because of your skin color.” You say this about white people, people who founded the United States. You’d be shocked by that. And then to turn on the TV and see the President of the United States do the very same thing. You’d think maybe you’d been drinking ayahuasca. You’d see Joe Biden say things like this:

Biden Soundbites:” History has thrust one more urgent task on us. Will we be the generation that finally wipes out the stain of racism from our national character? We’ve all seen the injustice on the neck of Black Americans. Racism, nativism, fear, demonization, have long torn us apart.

“But a black parent, no matter how wealthy or how poor they are, has to teach their child. When you’re walking down the street, don’t have a hoodie on when you go across the street.”

“Domestic terrorism from white supremacists is the most lethal terrorist threat in the homeland.”

News Soundbite: If I were your daughter, what advice would you give me the next time I am stopped by the police?

Biden Soundbite: If you’re my daughter, you’d be a Caucasian girl and you wouldn’t be pulled over.

Carlson: White supremacy is the most lethal threat to the United States. White people are the threat. They are evil and they are dangerous. That’s not just a senile President making that one statement. That is the people in charge of the country reinforcing that statement and that theme every single day of the year, not just by their words, but with their deeds.

What is this? Why does no one mention it’s happening? Why does anyone who does mention it’s happening get attacked as a white supremacist for complaining about racism? And maybe more important, where does it go? Is there any other ending to the story but hurting people physically, lots of people? Could we have a resolution that doesn’t look like Rwanda? J

Jeremy Carl is an author who’s thought a lot about this. He’s got a brand new book called The Unprotected Class, How anti-White Racism Is Tearing America Apart.

He joins us now. Jeremy, thanks so much for coming on. It may be a an advantage or maybe disadvantage of being a little bit older that it’s this is like the one thing you never thought or I never thought you would see in America, which is our leaders openly attacking people on the basis of their race. Just 60 years after the civil rights movement that supposedly taught us the opposite lesson in the Civil Rights Act. So how did this happen, do you think?

Jeremy Carl: Well, it’s an interesting question, right. And I think you just hit on a key point, which is 60 years. We are as far now from the Civil Rights Act as they were basically from the Wright brothers. So there’s been a lot of time that’s kind of, a lot of water under the bridge since that time. And a lot of things have happened. And I think it was begun with very sincere intentions, but I think rather quickly, certainly, you know, 10, 20, 30 years down the line, it got really hijacked to the point that we went from trying to treat people equally to what has eventually amounted to reverse racism.

Carlson: Right? Or just I guess I would just call it racism, because it seems like the standard would remain the same. No matter the race of the person being discriminated against. You can’t attack people. You can’t punish people for the color of their skin for how they were born. So like that seems like a pretty easy principle to uphold, is pretty straightforward.

Carl: Well, I would agree with you, Tucker, but it’s, you know, nonetheless, we’re really seeing throughout, and this is what I really wrote the book about, throughout many different areas of endeavor, and whether that be when we’re looking at how, crime gets talked about to what’s going on in Hollywood, to the educational system and monuments coming down and everything you could imagine, kind of the white person is kind of the great enemy. It’s the, the kind of, the evil guy in 1984, the kind of two minutes of hate we have to have against him. The Emanuel Goldstein figure, kind of is the white person in particularly the Democratic Party’s discourse today.

Carlson: What’s interesting, though, is it typically when you see these moments of scapegoating, which are clearly, you know, kind of inherent to people, I mean, they pop up in every society at every time through history, like there’s something in people that wants to separate a small group and like, blame all its problems in that group. But it’s usually it’s the minority. Of course, you know, the persecuted minority, whites are still, for at least as of today, probably change soon, of course, but they are still the majority in the country. So like, have you ever seen anything like that happen?

Carl: You know, I haven’t Tucker. It’s it’s kind of amazing to watch because this is whites are still a 58% majority. It’s no longer a majority of the under 18, but of adults it’s still a solid majority. It’s a super majority of our voters, still, in every presidential election, although just barely in the last presidential election. And yet they’ve become this figure of hate. And it’s really been kind of fascinating and disturbing to watch and to kind of think about why that happened.

And one of the things I suggest in my book is that really, ultimately, this is a legitimizing ideology for ultimately resource transfer and resource confiscation. And that takes, the form of some of this reparations conversation or land back or some of these other things, and they sort of start out on the extreme left and everybody goes, oh, well, that’s silly. That’s never going to happen. And then all of a sudden, you know, it is happening and you’re a racist if you think it’s a bad idea.

Carlson: Yeah. I mean, of course it’s happened and it’s still happening in other countries. You know, Rhodesia became Zimbabwe and the whites were killed and their land was taken and their money stolen. And it’s happening in South Africa right now. Of course, we’re not supposed to look at it, but it is happening, actually. I wonder why people are, why the majority is putting up with it?

Carl: Well, that’s a good question, Tucker and I, I can’t even fully I don’t have the perfect answer for that myself. And ultimately, I one of the main reasons I wrote this book is because I don’t think the majority, I don’t think anybody should be putting up with it, regardless of race. I mean, we shouldn’t have, we shouldn’t be putting up with racial discrimination in our society in 2024.

But I think, you know, kind of white people, they’re almost it’s like a Stockholm syndrome, almost where they’re they’re like in a hostage mode in terms of some of the ways that they’re thinking where they they sort of are in love with their captors. And they’re not able to kind of accept what’s going on, and particularly on the left, it’s this sort of notion that, because we, of course, like every nation, have had an imperfect past, that white people have some hereditary blood guilt. And I think the balance of American history just shows that that’s a really myopic and childish way to look at our history in our country.

Carlson: Well, it’s demonstrably absurd if America is so racist, if systemic racism is such a barrier, then why are nonwhite people moving here by the millions. So obviously that’s silly, but it’s a little weird to say that, you know, you hate whites, but you need to live in a country founded by whites who systems are Anglo systems like that. I mean, maybe I’m being too logical here, but it doesn’t make any sense.

Carl: No, it doesn’t. And I mean it sort of. It points to some of the absurdity here. And you also touched that. Of course, people from all sorts of different backgrounds are clamoring at the door. We’re right now dealing with this, of course, with illegal immigration. And even if you look at some of these groups and again, something I discuss in the book, there are all sorts of nonwhite ethnicities in this country among immigrants and among citizens, in which, particularly among Asian American groups, but not exclusively. I mean, if you were to even look at Nigerian Americans, or particularly Igbo Americans, for example, they would have an average, higher, income than the average white American. And so this kind of notion that whites are sort of on the top is really a selective editing of any story, no matter how true that belies that or any statistics that belie that. It’s one of the reasons you actually see Asian Americans frequently eliminated from these comparison sets when they’re talked about, because it doesn’t tell the story that, the left wants to tell.

Watch the full interview: