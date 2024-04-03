Trump Wins Republican Primary Races in New York, Rhode Island, Delaware, Wisconsin and Connecticut

Did you know that there were a bunch of primary races happening this week?

The primaries have been out of the news for a while because Trump and Biden are already the presumptive nominees for their parties, but the contests go on and Trump just won all of the GOP contests.

From The Hill:

Trump wins New York GOP primary

Former President Trump was projected to win New York’s Republican primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.

There are 91 delegates on the GOP table in the Empire State, according to a tracker from Decision Desk HQ/The Hill — though the former president has already hit the number he needs for the nomination.

WPRI News:

Biden and Trump win Rhode Island, Connecticut primaries

Voters in four states weighed in Tuesday on their parties’ presidential nominees, a largely symbolic vote now that both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have locked up the Democratic and Republican nominations.

Biden and Trump easily won primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Wisconsin, adding to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer.

Trump now has far more delegates than needed to be the Republican nominee.

