Trump Warmly Greeted at Atlanta Chick-fil-A by Workers and HBCU Students from Spelman, Morehouse (Video)

President Trump flew into Atlanta Wednesday for a high dollar fundraiser and on the way stopped by a Chick-fil-A in the Vine City neighborhood where he was warmly received by workers and HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) students. Videos posted by the Trump campaign, RSBN and C-SPAN captured the visit.

The videos that are sure to shake up the Biden-Harris campaign show the friendly interaction between Trump and Black women working the counter at the Chick-fil-A and the hero’s welcome given Trump by Black supporters at the restaurant.

When Trump walked in he greeted the workers, ordering 30 milkshakes and chicken for customers while engaging in conversation that brought smiles to their faces.

Short video by the Trump campaign’s Margo Martin: “”Can I have 30 milkshakes and also some chicken? We are going to take care of the customers. Is business good? (Yes.) You’re making a lot of money? (Yes!) Everyone can get rich, right? (Yes! Laughter.) Thanks very much.”

Longer version posted by C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman:

A Trump supporter posted a screen image of the workers reacting to Trump, “Yep! And we’ve all seen people forced to stand near presidents – and they aren’t smiling. Those big, beautiful smiles aren’t forced. They’re sincere & it makes me so happy! I met Trump in the ’90s. He has a special way about him, you can’t help but smile when he talks to you!”

Yep! And we've all seen people forced to stand near presidents – and they aren't smiling. Those big, beautiful smiles aren't forced. They're sincere & it makes me so happy!

More clips by Margo Martin, “How you doin’ Trump? I love you man! I love you!”

Trump hugs supporter who said, ““I don’t care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump, we support you!”

Another C-SPAN video gives context to the hug. The woman is a Trump supporter who was with a group of students from HBCUs Clark Atlanta, Spelman, Morehouse and Morris Brown. (55 second mark after Trump touts Congressional candidate Brian Jack.)

Reporter Marc Caputo noted one of the likely reasons for the stop at this particular Chick-fil-A, “A major reason Trump specifically stopped by this Chick-fil-A in Atlanta: it’s on the route from the airport to the Fulton County jail where Trump had his mugshot taken On the way to the jail, Trump saw all these folks cheering him on” (Also, in the video, Trump says the franchise owner is a member of one of his clubs.)

Atlanta flashback video recorded August 24, 2023 and reposted Wednesday by the Trump campaign, “Today, President Trump returned to Vine City, Atlanta. The last time President Trump traveled down Joseph Lowery Boulevard, he was on his way to fight another Biden-directed Witch Hunt.”

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Patricia Murphy reported on the political dynamics of the fundraiser, “Republicans you’ll see at Trump’s Atlanta fundraiser today: Former Sens. Kelly Loeffler & David Perdue, Brian Jack, Bill White, LG Burt Jones. Republicans you won’t see: Gov. Brian Kemp, SoS Brad Raffensperger, AG Chris Carr. No coincidence.”