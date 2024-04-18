Transgender Teen (Bio Female) Identified and Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Up High School in Maryland – 129 Page Manifesto Partially Released

A transgender high school student (biological female) was arrested Wednesday for plotting a mass shooting at a high school in Maryland.

As WJLA reported, 18-year-old Andrea Ye, who identifies as “Alex,” was stopped by Montgomery County Police (MCPD) and federal officials after they discovered she was planning to shoot up Wootton High School in Rockville.

Police revealed that they discovered that Ye had authored a 129-page manifesto outlining how she would carry out this horrendous act of violence. Ye called the manifesto her memoir.

Below are sections of the manifesto from the charging document, which was obtained by Brad Bell of 7 News DC. It contains several sick statements, including Ye bragging about pacing around her room “like an evil mastermind” and revealing why she thinks high schools are the easiest targets for mass shootings.

She also boasts about wanting to set the world record for most kills in a mass shooting.

LOOK:

The manifesto was reportedly shared with Baltimore police on March 3 by a person who became acquainted with Ye at a psychiatric facility in Maryland. WJLA reports Ye began receiving mental health treatment in December of 2022 after multiple alleged threats.

In addition to the manifesto, police say they also discovered several internet searches that led them to arrest Ye. Moreover, she previously considered targeting an elementary school.

Montgomery County Public Schools released the following statement noting the “close collaboration” with the MCPD. They also revealed Ye had not physically attended an MCPS school since the fall of 2022.

The charges are extremely serious, involving alleged threats to harm others. We value and appreciate the close collaboration between Montgomery County Public Schools and MCPD in this matter, which is an example of our shared commitment to identify and address potential threats with due process before they materialize. The student, who has not physically attended an MCPS school since the fall of 2022, has been actively participating in lessons through a virtual program called Online Pathways to Graduation.

Ye has been charged with threat of mass violence and is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center without bond.